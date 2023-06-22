Circus Smirkus Kick-Starts 2023 Tour In Greensboro On July 1

GREENSBORO — The 63-show Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour will begin and end in Greensboro, lasting 50 days and covering five states and 14 towns in between.
The 36th running of the tour kicks off at the Circus Barn in Greensboro on July 1 with a pair of shows (1 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and will conclude there for three final performances on August 18-19.
This year’s theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Circus,” with the performances featuring an array of circus arts including aerials, acrobatics, juggling and clowning with many costumes and other surprises. There are no animal acts in the performances.
The Big Top Tour enlists a cast of 30 up-and-coming circus all-stars ranging from 11 to 18 years old. This year’s freshly-auditioned troupe does not have any Vermonters but includes five from New Hampshire: Owen Lawson-Spratley, Greenfield; Sam Roy, Amherst; Jonathan Kamieneski, Bedford; Gabrielle Zielie, Wilton; and Avery Steere, Lyndeborough.
Circus Smirkus is the only traveling tented youth circus in the country, entertaining approximately 40,000 fans each summer all under their very own 750-seat European-style one-ring big top tent.
Being a traveling group, the tour carravan is made up of roughly an additional 50 professional coaches, cooks, tech and tent crew and a live circus band playing an original score written specifically for the event.
Circus Smirkus will be at Farr’s Field in Waterbury on July 4-5; Milton’s Bombardier Park West, July 11-12; the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland, July 15-16; Fullington Farm Field in Hanover, N.H., July 18-19; and Wilton, N.H. at High Mowing School, July 24-25.
The tour will also have shows in Massachussetts, Connecticut and Maine.
A complete tour schedule is available at smirkus.org. Tickets can be obtained by calling 1-877-SMIRKUS.
