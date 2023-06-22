Circus Smirkus Kick-Starts 2023 Tour In Greensboro On July 1

The 36th Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour kicks off in Greensboro on July 1.

GREENSBORO — The 63-show Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour will begin and end in Greensboro, lasting 50 days and covering five states and 14 towns in between.

The 36th running of the tour kicks off at the Circus Barn in Greensboro on July 1 with a pair of shows (1 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and will conclude there for three final performances on August 18-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments