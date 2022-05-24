Citizen Helps Arrest Delaware Man Accused Of Sexual Assault On Local Teen

A Delaware man has been accused of choking and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the parking lot behind the Lyndon Municipal Building.
Robert Thomas Mason, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then ordered Mason held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing at the request of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Caledonia Superior Court
“As recently as May 11 he was living in his vehicle,” said Zaleski. “So he does have means to flee and we do believe he is a flight risk.”
According to court documents, Mason moved from the state of Delaware to 35 Elm Street, Apt. 3, in Lyndonville in December and allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old girl sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, in the front seat of his truck.
Mason was cited into court twice for arraignment on the charges but failed to appear both times leading to a $25,000 arrest warrant being issued for him on Monday. A few hours later, Mason was arrested on the warrant by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Steve Gadapee at the Sunoco Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Police say Mason resisted arrest but was taken into custody by Deputy Gadapee with the assistance of an unidentified member of the public.
The alleged victim in the case told investigators that she met Mason at the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville through a friend.
“She stated that she and the accused began talking over Snapchat after the accused asked her for her username,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Drew Cota in his report. “The victim stated that the conversations she had with the accused were fine at first but ‘then stuff got weird.’”
Police say the alleged assault happened in Mason’s truck near the “footbridge” in downtown Lyndonville.
“The victim stated that the footbridge is next to a building where you pay your power bill and could cross over to Lyndon Institute,” wrote Det Cota. “She stated that she was with the accused for about three hours total in the parking lot.”
The alleged victim told police that she and Mason were watching Snapchat videos together in the truck when Mason began asking her to have sex with him and that he started getting “annoyed and mad” because she repeatedly said no.
“She stated that ‘l kept saying no, and then finally gave in,’” wrote Det Cota. “She stated that ‘at one point he had both of his hands around my neck, and I like grabbed his arms to try to get him to stop, and l’m sure my face was purple, I started crying.’”
The alleged victim told investigators that Mason knew she was under the age of consent but Mason told police he thought she was 17.
“When explained to the accused that the victim was not able to consent to sex with him, he stated, ‘Oops. Probably should have been more on the age thing,’” wrote Detective Cota.
Mason faces a possible sentence of ten years to life in prison if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.