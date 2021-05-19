Danville officials are taking a new look at persistent traffic issues in West Danville that have become more concerning since the opening of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail several years ago.
The issue resurfaced in March when a West Danville resident attended a select board meeting to voice concerns about speeding through West Danville. The board returned to the topic at their most recent meeting and as it turns out, the timing couldn’t be better.
West Danville resident Christy Burns, who became a full-time resident a couple years ago after a visiting the area for much longer, lives within sight of the intersection of Routes 2 and 15 and often walks across Route 2 to Hastings Store. She told the board it seems vehicles are rolling through the area much faster than the posted 35 mph and suggested the town get radar signs to alert motorists to their actual speed - similar to the sign that was installed a few years ago further east on Route 2 as drivers approach Danville Village.
Of particular concern is not only the crosswalks from the park & ride to reach the businesses on the opposite side of Route 2 but also the two crossings of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail within several hundred feet of each other and the intersection.
“I know the traffic isn’t going 35 miles per hour through there,” said Burns.
When Burns first approached the board the select board members discussed how speeding in that area had been a concern for years but that their options were limited because Route 2 is a state highway and controlled by the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Board members Ken Linsley and Kellie Merrell both weighed in on various ideas that had been thrown out over the years, including a traffic circle at the intersection, and studies done of the intersection over the years
At the time the board suggested Burns contact AOT to set up a meeting to discuss the issue and invite the town. At the board’s most recent meeting, though, Road Foreman Keith Gadapee said AOT had contacted him to indicate these types of requests typically flow through municipalities - not residents. That kick-started the conversation again, this time with the added context of towns expecting federal money through the recent federal pandemic response.
In further emailed comments this week Merrell stated, “Speaking for myself and not the Danville Selectboad, I would say that I am very concerned about the unsafe conditions of the layout in West Danville. In my tenure on the Selectboard, a number of residents have come to the board with concerns over safety issues related to the intersection of pedestrian and highway traffic in West Danville. We’ve tried posting the sheriff there and are now hoping to post a speed sign to help reduce the speed of motorists. However, the plain truth of the matter is that the layout is all backward.”
Merrell continued, “Danville’s planning commission has put a lot of thought into this area as part of the Better Connections grant and the Village to Village project. West Danville has so much going for it, the LVRT, the local businesses, the town beach, public transportation and adequate parking. It seems like a great place to apply federal or state transportation funds to make it all come together safely.”
The intersection is identified by AOT as a high crash segment.
Two years ago Danville conducted the Village to Village Project, a large-scale study and planning project that looked at how best to incorporate the rail trail and improve community connections. The project was funded by a grant from AOT and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and completed with assistance from NVDA - the regional planning center - and outside consultants.
The study identified a number of issues with the intersection and surrounding features - like a lack of adequate signage noting that motorists are entering a village, the rail trail crossing, and confusing parking arrangements and markings.
Linsley said the area had been a persistent concern for the town and with the rail trail expecting to get even more pedestrian traffic it is becoming a much bigger issue.
“The traffic is only going to go up,” said Linsley of the expected increase in rail trail use. “It’s going to grow. … We are hopeful that the discussions we would have with the state and anything that’s done, even if it’s done at the expense of the town, we believe the state has some obligation to make whatever changes are appropriate for safety and to slow traffic down.”
As for the radar sign that Burns advocated for, Linsley said the existing one near Danville Village was the result of donations and installed because of the proximity of the school. “That sign was put in at the expense of the town. We received donations from a variety of sources because of the school. The crossing guards were concerned about their safety and the safety of their kids.”
Linsley said the town is working with NVDA to get some data on speeding in the area but had not yet contacted the state.
As it turns out, now may be an ideal time to plan for improvements in the area. According to Brandon Kipp, a project manager with the Pavement Design Unit at AOT, there is a major paving project for Route 2 from Marshfield right through West Danville beginning next year. Kipp said AOT is in the preliminary design phase which is the best time for municipalities and regional planning commissions, like NVDA, to get involved in the process and advocate for features and improvements.
According to Kipp and AOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2020-23, that section of Route 2 is due for an estimated $15 million paving project with prep work starting late 2022 and the bulk of the project being completed in 2023.
“Right now we are at the very early conceptual design phase,” said Kipp, adding often times some of the design features called for in the Village to Village studies like extending curbs and medians, improving line striping and signage other items can be incorporated into a paving project.
In fact, just last week Kipp was reviewing a conceptual sketch of intersection improvements that he was provided that likely came from the Village to Village project report.
Kipp said towns should work through their regional planners to provide input on these types of projects. Towns are often alerted to the process once plans and designs take shape and are made available by AOT, but earlier involvement may be beneficial in the planning process.
“Ideally, it’d be nice if we knew about these things now,” said Kipp of the possibility of the town’s wish list for improvements to be able to consider and vet them as plans and designs are developed initially.
