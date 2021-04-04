Citizens, K-9s Aid In Capture Of Orleans Man

ORLEANS —With the help of citizen tips and K-9s, an Orleans man was taken into custody April 2 after warrants were issued for his arrest.
Wanted on warrants alleging first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and probation violation, Gerin J. Fortin, 24, of Orleans, was located in an apartment complex in Orleans after K-9 dogs led police there. The charges had been filed stemming from a 1:06 a.m. incident on March 16, in which VSP troopers from the Derby barracks received a report of an assault at a South Street residence in Orleans. Through investigation, probable cause was developed that Fortin had caused/attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. He had fled prior to VSP’s arrival at the location, police said.
On April 2, in collaboration with Newport Police Department’s K-9, deputies from Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, VT DMV enforcement officers, and troopers from the Derby barracks, Fortin was arrested and taken into custody without incident after tips were received from local citizens.
“We received tips from people who saw him walking, so we had a starting point,” said VSP Sgt. Andrew Jensen. “He went into the woods, and the K-9s found his scent and led us to the apartment building. We asked if [Fortin] was there, and we were told he was.”
Fortin was immediately taken to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility due to the outstanding arrest warrants. His day in court was undetermined, although in cases like this, accused persons usually see the judge on Mondays, Sgt. Jensen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.