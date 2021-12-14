Citizens’ concerns and opinions on a wide range of topics pervaded Monday night’s Waterford select board meeting from the outset.
As soon as board chair Fred Saar asked for a motion to approve the minutes for the Nov. 8 select board meeting, Marcia Martel — Waterford resident and state representative — spoke up.
“I have a question,” Martel said. “Last month we were under the assumption that you did not approve the October [minutes] because there was never a sign-in sheet.”
The draft of the November minutes, available on the select board’s website, states that the motion to approve the Oct. 11 minutes was passed unanimously — despite the contrary occurring at the November meeting.
“There still is not a sign-in sheet, so they shouldn’t have been approved,” continued Martel.
Saar informed the public that he was not able to locate the sign-in sheet and was not sure how to recreate it.
Following a period of silence, former longtime select board member Gary Allard spoke up: “So … you’re not still approving the minutes, without the sign-in sheet?”
Saar asked Allard for an alternative to approving the minutes, which he provided — the board could just not approve the October minutes.
“And last meeting, your agenda wasn’t posted until Sunday,” said Allard. “The meeting is on Monday … that’s not a 48-hour window. […] And then, I personally had a problem with the last meeting with people not being able to hear. You had two selectmen who said they couldn’t hear…”
At the Nov. 8 meeting, select board members Bill Piper and Warner Hodgdon attempted to attend remotely via Zoom due to other commitments. Both noted during the November meeting an inability to hear what was going on.
“That doesn’t really make for a viable real meeting,” continued Allard. “Which, in it of itself, is a violation of the open meeting law.”
Saar explained that the Davies Memorial Library was too small of a space for the group of people attending the meeting, which could be affecting the remote attendance experience.
“Then you’re responsible for finding a better space, as chairman of the board,” said Kathy Goslant, Waterford resident.
“Thank you for that,” replied Saar.
Citizens’ Petition Filed Requesting Special Meeting
Following further complaints about the lack of a budget report, the need for viable alternatives to access said budget report without the internet, and the steep reduction in the town clerk’s hours due to maternity leave, Allard spoke up yet again with a prepared statement and citizens’ petition.
“We represent a number of residents who signed a petition to demand compliance with the state’s open meeting law and the public records law,” Allard read. “While we would prefer to have open discussions with answers at the monthly meetings, it has become clear that this is not an available option.”
“The agendas are set by the select board,” he continued. “The select board, while servants of the public, have refused to list on the agenda issues important to their constituents. Unfortunately, that leaves only one option to pursue our interests.”
“Should the select board continue to deny the right of discussion, every issue needing recourse will be pursued by petition,” Allard read. “The select board must be reminded that they are — at all times — legally accountable to the people.”
“The first issue we continue to request compliance with is repeated violations of the law as it concerns minutes of the monthly meeting,” he continued. “Unfortunately, many residents cannot attend every meeting and must rely on the posted minutes. […] There are basic requirements that the meetings cover all topics that arise at the meetings and give a true indication of the business of the meeting. This is not the case in Waterford.”
“While we appreciate a public servant’s willingness to serve, it comes with obligations to those they serve,” Allard read. “The Open Meeting Law and its requirements are meant to empower the public to play an effective role as not only an active participant in government but, also, as a check on it.”
“In Vermont, transparency is meant to be achieved by compliance with the law,” the statement concluded. “We demand such transparency.”
Allard then turned in a petition with signatures from over 80 registered voters. The petition asks for the select board to hold a special meeting with the following article: “Shall the Town Voters vote to require that the legal requirements of meeting minutes be complied with as set forth in 24 V.S.A. Section 1152?”
According to state statute 17 V.S.A. § 2643, “the legislative body [of a town] shall call a special meeting on the application of five percent of the voters.”
According to Allard, the board has ten days to reply to the petition.
Following Allard’s statement and a check-in on the Zoom waiting room, Saar went back to figuring out what to do about the November and October meeting minutes.
“It’s not just [the meeting minutes],” said Allard. “True transparency seems to be missing; people ask questions, we hear that we’re going to get follow up, some of it has never been followed up on. […] That’s what is concerning everybody in this room.”
“The town of Waterford doesn’t need to appear to be as some hostile wasteland,” Allard continued. “There is an adult way to do this and there’s an adult way to solve these problems. And I’m willing to listen to anybody. I’m not sure that your board is willing to listen to everybody in this room, but, if they want to come to me, they can. I’ll speak up for them.”
“Motion to approve the November 8th minutes?” replied Saar.
Select board member Bill Piper, who attempted to attend remotely from Montana, where he spends a handful of months each winter, then entered the Zoom meeting room.
The board then decided to leave October minutes unapproved, and approve the November minutes with the change that the October minutes were not approved.
Input From A Recent Waterford Transplant, Former Judge
Following a lengthy meeting covering a wide range of topics and public input, including multiple calls for Saar’s resignation, a woman seated in the back of the library spoke up.
“Can I introduce myself?” she said. “I know it’s the end of the meeting, so I’m going to keep it brief.”
“My name is Maria Dantos and I’m new to the town,” she continued. “Of all the places in the world, I chose to retire here because the people are wonderful.”
Dantos confirmed via phone on Tuesday that she moved to Waterford last September from Pennsylvania, where she had a 35-year career as a public defender and county judge. She purchased a house in Waterford three years ago and has attended four select board meetings.
“I have come to several meetings and I have been terribly upset by the way in which the select board deals with the community,” Dantos continued during the select board meeting on Monday evening. “If you don’t want to hear what’s being said, you shut down, there’s no discussion, and you move on. You must have moved on five times from ‘okay, I want to approve the November meetings,’ regardless of what anyone said.”
“This is the only place in the country that you have this kind of government where the people run the town,” Dantos continued. “I was so excited about it. But then I came here [to a select board meeting].”
“It’s ridiculous that the town has to file a petition to get the select board to comply with the law,” Dantos said. “I’ve come to these meetings, everyone complains about the minutes. It was raised, it was read to you, and there was no answer! No discussion of ‘oh, what is the problem with the minutes? Well, what are the legal requirements? What are we missing?”
“Satisfy these people who put you there,” Dantos said. “You can’t call these people ‘ridiculous.’ You can’t call 80 people that signed a petition to get you to follow the law … that’s ridiculous: that that’s what we have to do because you won’t discuss it.”
“Very good input, thank you,” replied Saar.
After a pause, he continued, “where were we …”
Select Board Reaction, Petition Response Needed Within 10 Days
Contacted on Tuesday, Saar said in an email that a copy of the petition would be included with the minutes and would be delivered to the Town Clerk.
“I am not aware of any select board agendas or minutes that were posted outside of the requirements,” Saar wrote.
Hodgdon wrote in an email that he was “very sure we [the select board] have been totally in compliance with that [Open Meeting] law.”
According to Vermont open meeting law, meeting minutes should “give a true indication of the business of the meeting,”; include the names of all active participants and all members of the public body; include all topics that arise; all motions, proposals, resolutions made and their dispositions; and should be posted on the town website no more than five calendar days after the meeting.
According to a spokesperson for the citizens who signed the petition, the town must respond within 10 days.
The spokesperson said that the citizens hoped that the petition would garner some conversation about how the board and its citizenry could get on the same page — before resorting to filing violations of the open meeting law.
When asked by the Caledonian-Record for further comment on the petition and the special meeting being requested by the petitioners, Saar declined to respond.
