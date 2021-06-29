BURLINGTON — A Newport City man, who has eluded federal authorities for the past month, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to lying about his drug use when trying to purchase a firearm, federal court records show.
A federal grand jury indicted Ryan M. Skalak, 23, in late May, but he was never located until Newport Police got a tip about him being at a residence on Monday. Police lodged him at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport that evening, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said Skalak is linked to a large drug conspiracy operating in the Northeast Kingdom, but is only charged in the one-count indictment currently. She said there is uncharged activity by Skalak should the case reach sentencing. She said that conduct involved controlled buys, search warrants and electronic evidence.
The federal charge notes Skalak misrepresented his use of controlled substances during the purchase of a Taurus 22-caliber handgun at Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Irasburg on Nov. 19, 2020.
Skalak is well-known to law enforcement and was at a Newport City home that officers responded to on Nov. 30, 2020, minutes after a shooting among major drug dealers outside Wendy’s restaurant at Waterfront Plaza, officials said.
City police were summoned to 269 West Main Street by Kimberly Lindner, 50, after the shooting. As part of that ongoing investigation Skalak reported he had bought two firearms at Green Mountain Sports in early November and later traded them for crack cocaine to two drug dealers in separate transactions, court records show.
One was a black 9-mm Taurus handgun and the other a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, but neither was believed used in the Newport City shooting, the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.
At least six people, including four reported drug dealers from Hartford, Conn. but operating in the Newport area, have been charged by federal authorities in Vermont. The charges stem from a joint investigation that included the ATF in Vermont and the state Drug Task Force.
At least 3 of the suspects had become main targets of the Vermont Drug Task Force in 2019 concerning the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia Counties, the ATF said.
Fuller asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle on Tuesday afternoon to order Skalak held pending trial because he was a flight risk because of his drug use.
In her written detention request, Fuller said since at least the fall of 2020, the defendant has regularly been using controlled substances and committing crimes driven by that use.
The veteran prosecutor said the defendant is an active user of controlled substances and the arresting officer reported Skalak reported he had used fentanyl within the previous 24 hours. Fuller said Skalak’s drug use would likely hurt his chances of appearing in federal court as required.
Fuller said unless or until Skalak addresses his substance abuse problem, there is a significant risk the defendant won’t appear.
Defense lawyer John Mabie said Skalak has twice enrolled at Valley Vista, a drug treatment facility in Bradford, but he bailed out early the last time. His client is interested in trying again, he said.
Mabie was appointed at taxpayer expense when Skalak reported he had no income, no savings and no property.
Fuller said Skalak also was charged in state court with felony grand larceny on March 9 and released on conditions. He failed to appear at a court hearing on April 20, and an arrest warrant was issued. The warrant was withdrawn when he appeared in state court on May 4.
A federal warrant was issued after the indictment on May 27 and the following day, Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Jen Barrett also filed new charges against Skalak for petit larceny, false pretenses and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, Fuller said.
When Skalak could not be located, Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville issued a state warrant on June 4 and it was still active when Skalak was lodged on the federal charge Monday.
Mabie said he would not contest the detention request for the time being, especially with the pending state warrant. He said he may return when a treatment plan can be developed.
Mabie asked for 90 days to review the government’s evidence. Doyle said pre-trial motions are due Sept. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.