City Man Jailed For Child Molestation

NEWPORT CITY — A city man will serve up to three years in prison for molesting a teen-aged girl.
Shawn Robbins, 53, had pleaded guilty to felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Judge Robert Bent sentenced Robbins on June 25 to 18 months to three years to serve, according to a statement this week from the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office.
State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett had sought a more significant jail sentence.
A 14-year-old girl told a state police investigator on April 8, 2016 that Robbins had kissed her and touched her over her clothing even though she told him not to and tried to push him away, according to an affidavit by then Newport Police Detective Jennifer Harlow who was working at the time with the Orleans County Special Investigations Unit.
Harlow is now the Orleans County sheriff.
Harlow said she and Investigator Renee Hamel with the Vermont Department of Children and Families spoke with the girl on April 13, 2016.
The girl said she went to Robbins’ home in Derby Line several times to watch TV and eat popcorn, Harlow stated.
While there on April 8, 2016, she said they watched TV while sitting on Robbins’ bed — because the TV in the living room was being watched by someone else — and then he kissed her and touched her and when she told him she didn’t like that, he said he didn’t care, Harlow stated.
She said Robbins told her not to tell her parents and took her home, Harlow stated.
On April 14, 2016, Hamel and Harlow spoke with Robbins, who said he did not touch the girl, Harlow stated.
He did say that the girl tried to cuddle with him and he said no, Harlow stated.
He then said that he tripped and touched her accidentally, she added.
Robbins said that he was once accused of molesting a girl when he was 17-years-old, but nothing ever came of that accusation, Harlow stated.
