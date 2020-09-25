NEWPORT CITY - After a week of effort, the city Public Works crews have stopped any flow of sewage into Prouty Bay of Lake Memphremagog and are now trying to pinpoint the leak that caused the problem in the first place.

The crews are trying to clear a sewer line on Main Street west of Third Street to find the actual leak, city Manager Laura Dolgin said Friday.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments