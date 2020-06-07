NEWPORT CITY - Weekly food truck rallies begin June 18 at Gardner Park.

The Newport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the weekly rally every Thursday at 4 p.m., inviting the public to come to the park to check out the food from the vendors.

Information about the food trucks will be at the rally each week and their menus will be posted on the city’s Parks and Rec page.

The rallies continue until July 30.

Vendors interested in participating contact us at 802-334-6345 or email info@newportrecreation.org

