NEWPORT CITY - Weekly food truck rallies begin June 18 at Gardner Park.
The Newport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the weekly rally every Thursday at 4 p.m., inviting the public to come to the park to check out the food from the vendors.
Information about the food trucks will be at the rally each week and their menus will be posted on the city’s Parks and Rec page.
The rallies continue until July 30.
Vendors interested in participating contact us at 802-334-6345 or email info@newportrecreation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.