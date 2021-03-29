NEWPORT CITY — A city woman initially charged with attempted murder with a knife has accepted a plea deal on a lesser charge.
Jennifer Foster, 42, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and other charges. Newport Police said Foster stabbed a 27-year-old man in the abdomen on March 15, 2020, and said she hoped he died, according to affidavits.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville sentenced Foster on March 18 to immediately begin her sentence of 18 months to 12 years at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center, according to records from Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division.
The attempted murder charge was dismissed with prejudice in the plea deal, which means it can be brought against her in the future, records show.
She was also sentenced to serve 162 days concurrently for unrelated charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release. She had been under conditions that she not contact the stabbing victim. She will receive credit for time served since she was arrested last year after the stabbing, records show.
Foster had been facing a possible sentence of 20 years to life if convicted of the attempted murder charge.
Stabbing Incident
Newport City police responded to a call about a stabbing at about 12:20 a.m. on March 15, 2020, at 15 Prospect St., according to affidavits.
Police arrived to find a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen with a three-inch stainless steel paring knife during an argument with Foster, police said. The man said he didn’t see the knife when Foster came near him at the time he was stabbed, police said.
Police drew their tasers and kicked open a door to the room where Foster was hiding, police said. They found her inside and arrested her without incident.
When they were escorting her out of the home, Foster told the man: “I hope you f——-g die,” police said.
Police found the knife that the victim confirmed was the weapon in the kitchen sink and seized it as evidence.
Eyewitnesses said that Foster and the victim were drinking all day and arguing and said they saw that the victim had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely, police said.
The victim did not want to go to the emergency room, prompting an eyewitness to attempt to sew and Superglue the wound together, police stated. He later went for treatment to North Country Hospital.
The victim also did not want Foster to be arrested or get in trouble for the stabbing, police said.
The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
