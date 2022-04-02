WHITEFIELD, NH — Mt. Washington Civil Air Patrol Squadron cadets from all over Coos County received winter survival training at Mt. Washington Regional Airport on March 26.
Paramedic Jeremy O’Neil began with a winter survival scenario discussion and the importance of a positive mental attitude. The cadets then practiced knot skills, followed by first aid. Hands-on bushcraft training showed the many ways to make a fire. Shelter construction completed the three plus hours of training. The next cadet activity is orientation flights in C-172P aircraft stationed at Mt Washington Regional Airport.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90 percent of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
