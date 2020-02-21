The Barnet woman who has filed scores of lawsuits in federal and state courts, seeking billions from the state of Vermont and U.S. government and millions from the town of Barnet and other entities, has found her civil rights lawsuit against the Littleton Police Department thrown out after she failed to appear in court.

Representing herself in the case at Grafton Superior Court and seeking a jury trial, Kimberly D. Crosson, in the case filed in 2019, alleged that LPD “denied my constitutional rights, denied them made threats unnecessary of search and seizure” and “assisted a criminal in thieving from my vehicle, escalated medical condition.”

