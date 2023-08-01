DANVILLE — The return of a Civil War colonel’s uniform is something to celebrate on Saturday.

Addison W. Preston left his hometown of Danville to fight for the Union Army but did not return, suffering a fatal shot from a Confederate sharpshooter in June 1864. Recently, one of his uniforms - to include his coat with oak leaf rank insignia on the shoulders, pants, belt, wine-colored sash, boots, spurs, scabbard and sword - did come home.

