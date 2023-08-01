DANVILLE — The return of a Civil War colonel’s uniform is something to celebrate on Saturday.
Addison W. Preston left his hometown of Danville to fight for the Union Army but did not return, suffering a fatal shot from a Confederate sharpshooter in June 1864. Recently, one of his uniforms - to include his coat with oak leaf rank insignia on the shoulders, pants, belt, wine-colored sash, boots, spurs, scabbard and sword - did come home.
The items are at the Choate-Sias House on Hill Street, home of the Danville Historical Society, which is planning a celebration of the acquisition on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Patty Conly, director of the historical society, said the Preston uniform is one of the most significant acquisitions ever by the historical society, “Certainly, monetarily, but also, I would say, from an interest standpoint.”
Conly couldn’t say how many different owners have had Preston’s uniform and accouterments in the past 159 years, but they are finally home where they belong thanks to the generosity of donors in a fundraising campaign and significant effort by the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, a re-enactment group dedicated to putting living history on display.
In recent years the Preston uniform was part of a large collection of Civil War items at the privately-owned Texas Civil War Museum in Fort Worth. The owners plan to close at the end of the year and have been working to sell items in the collection, including the Col. Preston items. The Horse Soldier in Gettysburg, Pa. acquired the pieces and featured them online, marketing the items to collectors and museums.
The price for the collection was listed at $29,500.
The collection was posted last September, and a teen-aged member of the Civil War Hemlocks took notice. Colby Tuller, an East Calais resident and student at U-32 in Montpelier, reached out to long-time Hemlock Steve Wakefield, who initiated a conversation with Conly about trying to acquire the Preston collection for the historical society.
“I was like, ‘whoa, Steve!,’” said Conly, when she heard the cost, but he then told her that the Hemlocks wanted to take the lead on fundraising. “The Hemlocks said, ‘oh my gosh, this needs to come back to Danville.’”
Conly said the owners of the collection, Sam and Wes Small, at the Horse Soldier were wonderful to work with. “They like to see these pieces go back to the towns where they are most relevant,” she said. Conly said the dealers reduced the price to $27,500.
The historical society voted to provide a 20 percent downpayment in order for the Horse Soldier to hold the collection for them. The deal was the Hemlocks and historical society would have a year to raise the full $27,500 to purchase the collection.
The fundraising went so successfully that it only took four months to raise the money; extra funds were also taken to help the historical society prepare a suitable space in the Choate-Sias House for display. Much of the funds came through a Go Fund Me campaign; the historical society also held a fundraising dinner in North Danville.
The new Preston uniform will become a key piece of a large collection of Preston items the historical society already has in its possession. The historical society is dedicating an alcove within one of the rooms to the Preston collection. It will be enclosed by a glass front extending floor to ceiling to feature visual access while providing protection.
Conly said the number of Preston possessions is large enough to change up the showcase from time to time to allow for periods of storage, increasing the longevity of the items, in particular the textiles. Conly said the society wants to keep the pieces in the good condition they have received them.
In its online uniform presentation, The Horse Soldier raved about the condition. “The coat is in first class condition with no visible moth holes or tracking or dirt … The coat shows no signs of wear … With the coat is a pair of sky-blue officer’s trousers in the same like new condition … All exterior seams are tight and there is no signs of moth action.”
The event to honor the uniform’s return will begin outside the Choate-Sias House at 2 p.m. Members of the Civil War Hemlocks will take part in the celebration. Their youngest member, Luke Morrison, age 13, will play a drum cadence to sound the assembly.
Conly will welcome the gathering. Tuller will lead the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Remarks will be given by Caledonia County Sen. Jane Kitchel of Danville, Lt. Col. Travis Myers of the Vermont Army National Guard, Tuller, Bob Morey, commander of the Civil War Hemlocks, who will dedicate the collection to the historical society, and Bob Preston, a relative of Col. Addison Preston, who is attending all the way from California.
The ceremony will continue outside where those gathered will sing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” There will then be a cannon and musket salute by the Hemlocks, followed by the playing of Taps by Sally A. Fishburn. And there will be a celebratory cake.
About Addison
Addison W. Preston was born in Burke on Dec. 8, 1830. His family moved to Danville when he was a young boy. He attended the town’s former Phillips Academy and went to Brown University. Health reasons forced him to end his college education, and under doctor’s advice he set sail, voyaging to Australia. He then spent some time in California before returning to Vermont. He married Juliette Hull in 1858 and taught at the Pumpkin Hill one-room schoolhouse, then directed Phillips Academy.
His first assignment with the U.S. Army was as a recruiting officer. Due to his level of education, he entered the military in 1861 with the officer’s rank of captain.
As a leader of men, Preston was “frank, hearty, genial, and quick of thought and action,” noted George Benedict in his book Vermont In The Civil War 1861-1865. “As a fighter he was brave to a fault, impetuous, eager to strike, ready to go himself, wherever he sent his men, and unwilling to leave any place of danger as long as there was anything to be done.”
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian carried news of a battle outside Richmond, Va., in March 1864, noting that Lt. Col. Preston “handsomely repulsed the enemy.”
Another Caledonian article a month prior noted a visit by Lt. Col. Preston. It was reported that he was in good health and had predicted a Union victory soon. “He is confident that the coming spring campaign, through stoutly contested, will result in the complete defeat of the rebels.”
He was killed in fighting at Hawe’s Shop, Va., on June 3, 1864.
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian wrote of his death on June 10, 1864. “In his death the cavalry regiment has lost a brave [illegible] and the country one of its noblest defenders. The regiment owes him much for the enviable name it has won. He was a cool, intrepid soldier, and being such it was never ‘go,’ but ‘come, boys,’ always himself leading the way.”
The newspaper a week later on June 17, 1864 reported that Col. Preston’s body arrived by train in St. Johnsbury on June 9, 1864. “On the arrival of the body a procession was formed and, with the stars and stripes borne aloft - that flag which he whom we honored so dearly loved - it moved forward to the slow measured beat of the drum, while the tolling bells sounded forth a requiem for the departed spirit.”
The body was escorted a great distance toward Danville.
Col. Preston’s funeral was held on June 12, 1864, in Danville. It was a Sunday. “by noon a large concourse had assembled to do homage to the earthly remains of a patriot.”
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on July 1, 1864, what Union Cavalry Gen. George Custer had to say about Col. Preston. The newspaper reported that “Dr. Nims, Assistant Surgeon of the cavalry,” heard Gen. Custer say in response to the death of Col. Preston, “He was the best Colonel in the whole Cavalry Corps.” The newspaper assessed the comment as “a brief but significant sentence of praise from one whose lead the gallant Preston had often followed into the fight.”
Also On Saturday
The historical society’s Preston celebration is just one event among many in Danville on Saturday as the chamber of commerce features the 92nd Danville Community Fair.
There will be a parade, live music, food, dancing and games. The theme this year ties in well with the acquisition of the Preston uniform: “Supporting Danville’s History.” Celebrated this year as Citizens of the Year are the Danville Historical Society & Danville Train Station Committee.
The day begins with the Bear Crawl 5K at 9:30 a.m. The Grand Street Parade happens at 10:30 a.m. Live music will be performed throughout the day by the Danville Town Band, Tritium Well, Toasters, Paint, Dave Keller Band. There’s a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. and a volleyball tournament at 3 p.m.
