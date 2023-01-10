CLA Throws A Budget Curveball, Peacham School Directors Approve Spending Plan

Peacham School Directors last week approved their budget proposal for next school year after grappling with the good news - bad news scenario that other schools have faced.
Early last month, Peacham School officials were cautiously optimistic that the significantly increased yield rate announced by state tax and education officials would help keep tax rates down. However, that enthusiasm was tempered last week when Peacham officials realized the common level of appraisal released at the end of December more than offset any tax advantages from the yield rate.
The yield rate is the amount of education dollars a town receives from the state’s education fund based on the state’s base tax rate, and the CLA is used to adjust education tax rates on a town-by-town basis to reflect how property assessments on a town’s grand list compare to recent sales and real property value.
The CLAs released by the Vermont Department of Taxes in late December show almost every town in the state saw a decline in their CLA, which means their tax rates would be adjusted up. Of the 250+ towns, only 15 saw CLAs rise, with most of those towns having completed a reappraisal in 2022. The rest saw CLAs drop, in some instances considerably, ranging as high as a 25-point drop in Bloomfield. NEK towns saw four of the top 10 drops in CLA with Barnet at an 18.7 drop, Irasburg at a 17.8 point drop and Barnet at 17.7 point CLA drop. The state average is a CLA drop of just over 8 points. Only two towns in the NEK saw CLAs rise, Walden and Norton.
School officials across the region and state have been plugging these new CLA numbers into their property tax rate estimates and in many cases adjusting budget requests as a result.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Finance Director Mike Consessi delivered the CLA news at the outset of Peacham’s budget discussion Thursday, referencing their meeting from a month earlier when they had considered building in some reserve funds because of what they considered a generous yield rate.
“We had everything but the CLA and I’m incredibly disappointed to tell you that the CLA has gone down, it’s gone down quite a bit,” said Concessi. Peacham’s CLA was middle of the pack for Caledonia County, dropping 7.3 points from 95.8 to 88.5.
“Unfortunately all that stuff we talked about – infrastructure and capital reserves – took them out for this draft, just to show you bare bones,” added Concessi.
“They knew when they were working on yield rate that CLAs were going in the tank,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker. “They did it intentionally as an offset knowing that the CLAs were going to drop for a lot of communities.”
Tucker also noted that the high yield rate this year was due, in large part, to the state’s surplus in the education fund and not something that could be counted on in the future.
“Thanks for building us up and tearing us down,” joked Peacham School Board Chair Mark Clough of the reversal in their fortunes.
Despite the tax rate setback, the Peacham board still wanted to build a cushion into the budget and raised Concessi’s “bare bones” draft by $75,000 to accommodate a request by Principal Sam McLeod to add a 1-day per week foreign language teacher and to have about $50,000 should new tuition students move to town or for facility needs.
The budget that the board will present to voters at town meeting calls for $2,292,405 in education spending, which is up about $184,000 from last year. About $104,000 of the increase is higher tuition costs for the district, which gives its 7th through 12th graders school choice.
If passed, this would result in an estimated education tax rate of $1.66 for Peacham homeowners. This is up from last year’s town meeting approved $1.63 and an actual $1.58 tax rate, with the actual being lower than approved due to the legislature increasing the yield rate during their 2022 session.
Other Business
In his principal’s report, McLeod described initiatives within the school that they are working on to build community service into the school culture and curriculum.
“Kind of expanding our table, if you will, to really serve the community in some more sustainable, longterm ways and continuing to find ways how to that with different organizations,” said McLeod. “We want to be seen as someone the community can count on.”
McLeod also noted the school is looking for ways to incorporate more interaction with the community to expand student learning opportunities.
“There are so many people in town with unique skills,” said McLeod highlighting the opportunities it could offer Peacham students. McLeod, though, said initial outreach to the community has not yet delivered the results he was hoping for.
