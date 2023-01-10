CLA Throws A Budget Curveball, Peacham School Directors Approve Spending Plan

Peacham Elementary School

Peacham School Directors last week approved their budget proposal for next school year after grappling with the good news - bad news scenario that other schools have faced.

Early last month, Peacham School officials were cautiously optimistic that the significantly increased yield rate announced by state tax and education officials would help keep tax rates down. However, that enthusiasm was tempered last week when Peacham officials realized the common level of appraisal released at the end of December more than offset any tax advantages from the yield rate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments