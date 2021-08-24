CLARIFICATION: In the Monday, Aug. 23rd edition of the Caledonian-Record, it was reported that the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union “has proposed a PreK-12 mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors. That policy recommendation will be voted on by the individual school boards prior to the start of the school year.” Superintendent Mark Tucker said the wording was neither strong nor clear enough. Tucker said CCSU schools will open the academic year on Thursday with a universal mask mandate, under a re-opening policy approved by the CCSU School Board on Aug. 23. The policy applies to everyone in school buildings (students, staff and visitors) and takes effect immediately, ahead of the formal adoption of the policy by individual district boards. One of those school boards, Cabot, already adopted the policy on Monday.
Clarification: CCSU Says Universal Masking Will Be In Place When Classes Begin
