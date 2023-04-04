Cleaning Lady Accused Of Stealing From Vulnerable Adult
Buy Now

The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A local cleaning lady has been accused of stealing almost $2,000 from her 92-year-old client.

Hannah E. Casterline, 33, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two misdemeanor charges of credit card fraud.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments