Cleanup Of Sinclair Goes To Two Board Discussions

The cleanup of the Sinclair Lot, expected to begin this year, has gone to two recent board discussions.
Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., which owns the 4.8-acre parcel at the corner of Main and Agassiz streets, is advancing a plan to redevelop the property, which has stood vacant for more than 40 years.
The lot was once the home of the Sinclair Hotel, a grand hotel destroyed by fire in 1978.
Currently in parts of the ground are some contaminants, including lead and asbestos.
For the cleanup, BRI, in 2022, was awarded a $500,000 Brownfields cleanup grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
During the Bethlehem Select Board’s March 27 meeting, new Select Board member Nancy Strand said now that the cleanup is imminent, some community members have expressed concerns about how the contaminated soil will be removed.
New Select Board member and longtime Planning Board member Mike Bruno, who now serves on the Planning Board as an ex-officio member, said the topic of the cleanup was also brought up during the town planners’ meeting on March 22.
BRI has the Brownfields grant, which requires them to adhere to certain steps and rules to move forward, he said.
“What I shared with [the planning board] is they’re not building anything, they’re removing things, and they have very strict requirements for any type of abatement of hazardous materials,” he said. “DES [the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services] is not going to let them cut corners.”
During a remote meeting, BRI previously explained the process of how they will manage the abatement of the lot, said Bruno.
The process will be similar to the removal of the old Maplehurst Hotel, when Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson oversaw the demolition, which included the removal of asbestos, he said.
BRI’s cleanup plan is available at the town office and is also on the organization’s website.
During the planning board’s March 22 meeting, planning and zoning coordinator Dawn Ferringo said Sanborn Head and Associates, the entity enlisted in the cleanup, contacted the town about an excavation permit and was provided excavation regulations.
“They are coming in to clean it up and they are going to bring some new soil in and build it up,” she said to town planners.
Bruno told planners that all state and federal permits from DES will need to be in hand before the project can proceed.
On Friday, BRI President Paul Greenlaw said BRI is working on project updates and hopes to have more information this week to share.
In August, BRI announced it had been awarded the Brownfields grant from the EPA. The grant was just one of 36 cleanup grants awarded nationwide and the only one in the Granite State.
In their cleanup work plan, BRI representatives said the primary goal is to remediate the Brownfields site for future development and mitigate any and all public health concerns from site exposure.
“BRI Development LLC’s reuse strategy fully aligns with Bethlehem’s Master Plan to maintain a small-town feel, to market and promote Bethlehem to visitors and investors, and support availability of new housing,” the said. “As a result, we are planning a mixed-use, carbon-neutral structure for the site including ground-level retail/office space, residential apartments where possible, in an architectural style consistent with the former Sinclair Hotel, plus green space and parking. Ultimately, we want to ensure reuse addresses the stated interests of residents to support new business investment, providing additional tax revenue to the town, while maintaining the quality of character and charm that is unique to downtown Bethlehem.”
Under their timeline presented in 2022, BRI expects to complete the cleanup at the end of 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.