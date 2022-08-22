Cleanup Of Sinclair Lot Expected To Be Complete By End Of 2023

BETHLEHEM — With a new $500,000 federal grant, Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. is preparing to embark on a major cleanup of the Sinclair lot, a key parcel in the center of the village that is being planned for redevelopment.
The highly competitive Brownfields cleanup grant was awarded to BRI from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and was just one of 36 cleanup grants awarded nationwide and the only cleanup grant in New Hampshire, said Eric Raichle, a member of BRI.
“The fact that we got the grant, we are still pinching ourselves about it,” said Raichle, who met with U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, on Thursday so she could take a look at the property. “It’s super-competitive and the odds were stacked against us. We were first-time applicants.”
This winter, BRI will hold public input sessions to hear the ideas that community members have for the property, which is located at the intersection of Main Street/Route 302 and Route 142 and is across from Rek-Lis Brewery.
“There are a lot of possibilities and we’re excited about all of it,” said Raichle.
The nonprofit BRI, which has also launched a capital campaign to raise more money for the cleanup, is planning to break ground next year, truck out more than 3,000 cubic yards of contaminated material from the 4.8-acre lot, and complete the job by October 2023.
“We are looking at mixed use, commercial and residential,” said Raichle.
The lot has been vacant for more than 40 years, following the fire in 1978 that destroyed the Sinclair House, a grand hotel.
A decade ago, the lot was being eyed as the location for a Dollar General, until opposition mounted about having a box store in the center of town.
Contamination was then discovered on the parcel.
The state subsequently became involved, declaring that hazard remediation is needed, and would ultimately inform BRI’s decision to purchase the property.
Members of BRI, which was founded in 2018, spoke with the previous owner, George Moore, of Franconia, about an option to purchase the property, which the group did, in November 2021.
Moore had been looking for a way to get the property off his books and BRI bought the land for $5,000, said Raichle.
BRI had an option to purchase the property and agreed to pick up certain expenses, such as insurance and taxes.
With the state involved, Moore knew he was on the hook for the cleanup and had to take some sort of action, said Raichle.
“It falls back on the owner of the property and his generosity,” he said. “He was a big supporter of where we are now and had the foresight to let us know what he was thinking.”
For next year’s cleanup, there are two plans, said Raichle.
“The gold plan is about $1.2 million to remove 3,100 cubic yards of contaminated material,” he said. “The silver plan is about half the price, $600,000, to remove grossly contaminated material, which is lead … We are trying for the gold plan. We are trying to get this thing completely remediated so there are no restrictions on it in terms of what we can put on the site.”
After the successful EPA grant, BRI, in pursuing the gold plan, is applying for a $200,000 Brownfields grant through the state of New Hampshire, is looking to raise $200,000 in private donations through its capital campaign, and will seek other potential sources of funding.
While the state Brownfields grant “is not in the kitty,” BRI’s application is competitive because the organization has now been awarded the EPA grant, he said.
“The cleanup is going to happen, it’s just a question of how far it goes,” said Raichle. “We are thrilled … The good news is that we’re confident we will be able to break ground in the spring.”
After the cleanup, the property will be worth quite a bit more and BRI can either sell it to a developer and reinvest the profit back into the community or take part in redeveloping it, said Raichle.
BRI has agreed to pay that money forward into the community through new projects or through other ways, said Raichle.
“That could be $400,000, $500,000,” he said. “We will try to get as much leverage out of this grant as we can and try to pay it forward the best we can … We’ll see how far we can take it based on how much money we have. We’ll put every dime we can get our hands on into the cleanup. By October [2023], we should be done. It’s really just getting material out of here and getting it trucked and getting it stabilized and capped. Once we have everything lined up, it should go pretty smoothly.”
Using some of the parcel for new parking spaces is one idea, he said.
The mixed use development would be carbon neutral, using solar, wind, or other renewable energy sources, said Raichle.
The U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development program has grants for economic development, whether it’s for new businesses or hotels or other projects, said Kuster.
The USDA also has solar grants, and the new federal climate legislation will provide funding for solar, she said.
The Northern Border Regional Commission is another possible grant funding source, she said.
As for development projects, a boutique hotel is one idea for a part of the property, said Raichle.
The redevelopment of the Sinclair lot will aim to fulfill the town’s master plan, which promotes tourism, recreation, and the arts, said Raichle.
“If we don’t get the full contamination out of here, we’ll be subject to what’s called an activity use restriction,” he said.
Restrictions include no daycare or activities of a similar nature.
The property would be capped with asphalt or concrete as the fallback if the full contamination is not removed.
But they won’t know how exactly how much will be removed until after the cleanup begins and the full extent of contamination is determined.
“One of the things that drives what gets developed here will be what kinds of restrictions get placed on how we can use the property,” said Raichle. “It will be written in the deed.”
Raichle said there are many people to thank for helping BRI reach its current point in the project.
He said there’s a “renaissance” happening in Bethlehem and there are community members “who are truly committed to seeing Bethlehem born again.”
Raichle is looking forward to the community input sessions.
“The EPA provides us with technical assistance through the University of Connecticut,” he said. “We took full advantage of what they have to offer, focusing on a community engagement plan, which we just received and are starting to read through to come to some conclusions on what we want to do specifically. Part of receiving the EPA grant requires us to do community outreach, but we would do it anyway because it’s the right thing to do. We want to get input from the community because it’s such a key location … We are excited to get feedback from the town. There are a lot of smart people here and they are passionate about what happens. They have a voice and it needs to be heard.”
To Kuster, Raichle said, “Bethlehem is on the move and we’re happy to be part of it and can’t thank you enough for your support.”
“We’re very proud of you,” said Kuster. “This is my favorite thing, helping these communities come back and thrive.”
