Cleanup Of Sinclair Lot Expected To Be Complete By End Of 2023
U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, met with Eric Raichle, of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. on Thursday at the Sinclair lot in Bethlehem village. BRI recently received a $500,0000 federal grant to go toward cleaning the lot of contamination and preparing it for redevelopment. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

BETHLEHEM — With a new $500,000 federal grant, Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. is preparing to embark on a major cleanup of the Sinclair lot, a key parcel in the center of the village that is being planned for redevelopment.

The highly competitive Brownfields cleanup grant was awarded to BRI from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and was just one of 36 cleanup grants awarded nationwide and the only cleanup grant in New Hampshire, said Eric Raichle, a member of BRI.

