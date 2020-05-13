ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, a New Hampshire based urgent care company, and Littleton Regional Healthcare are teaming up to bring additional COVID-19 testing services to New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Collaborative efforts between the two organizations has resulted in a temporary testing site in Lincoln, NH, which opened on Monday, May 11, and is scheduled to last through Friday.
Joining resources allows for additional testing capabilities in areas that were once limited.
“This cooperative effort between Littleton Regional Healthcare and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care allows for widespread and more rapid testing of the region we serve,” says Littleton Regional Healthcare Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Duffy, MD. “Expanded testing capabilities lead to early intervention and better community surveillance which are key in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”
“Littleton Regional Healthcare is committed to providing the North Country of New Hampshire with the highest level of quality care. We are glad to partner with ClearChoiceMD, a physician-owned and physician-led company, with patient care as its core mission. The safety of our patients, our staff, and our community is at the forefront of everything we are doing.” says Robert Nutter, President and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The designated testing site is located at 62 Forest Ridge Drive, the Kancamagus Recreation Area, and is open Monday – Friday, from 9AM – 5PM. Both COVID-19 active infection testing (nasal swab) and COVID-19 antibody testing (blood draw) will be available at this location. Patient identification and insurance information (if available) will be required to complete registration; however, insurance coverage is not required to receive the test at no-cost. Most insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 evaluation and testing. If you are New Hampshire resident and are uninsured, or if your insurance does not cover testing, the state of New Hampshire will cover the cost.
Those seeking COVID-19 testing can drive up during operating hours; no appointments or outside referrals are needed. Individuals will be instructed to remain in their vehicles until greeted by a staff member and provided instructions to begin the registration process. Once registered, the onsite medical team will gather some additional information and provide a quick evaluation, which is shortly followed by COVID-19 testing. Test results can be expected within 48-72 hours. Please note, this is a COVID-19 testing site only. Anyone who is actively showing symptoms will be directed to Littleton Regional Healthcare for thorough evaluation.
“We are honored to be partnering with Littleton Regional Healthcare to provide such an important service to our communities during this time of crisis,” says ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care Founder and CEO Marcus Hampers, MD. “We look forward to continuing and expanding this relationship once the COVID crisis recedes and we all strive to return to normal.”
For more information on the Lincoln, NH testing site, please visit www.ccmdcenters.com/lincoln-nh<http://www.ccmdcenters.com/lincoln-nh>
