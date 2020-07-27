Clerk, Customers Foil Cumberland Farms Robbery

Dalton L. Kraft

Police say a three-day crime spree by a St. Johnsbury man came to an abrupt end this weekend thanks to some quick thinking by a Lyndonville convenience store clerk and the intervention of two customers who captured and disarmed the suspect.

Dalton L. Kraft, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to multiple charges in connection with the armed robberies of Walgreens drug store and the Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and the Cumberland Farms store at 957 Broad Street in Lyndonville.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments