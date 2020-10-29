WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is accepting applications for its At-Risk Children grant, which provides storytelling and new books for low-income, at-risk, and rural kids (ages 12 and under) in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The grant gives the program new, high-quality books for the program library, in addition to two books for each child to choose, and an optional (virtual) family discussion on reading together. Organizations serving these populations, including childcare centers, afterschool programs, ESL classrooms, homeless shelters, food shelves, and affordable housing communities, are eligible to apply.

