Clifford The Big Red Dog Contributes To Plugged Pipes

An unusual culprit was found to be backing up the sewer at Cabot School.
“One of our younger friends flushed their stuffed animal down the toilet, which is a major accomplishment to have been able to get it to go down the toilet in the first place,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker during Monday evening’s school board meeting.
“That’s what was plugging everything up,” Tucker told the board. “There’s a picture floating around of when they finally found the thing, with its big eyes staring out of the sewer pipe …”
Cabot Schools’ drainage problems started a couple of weeks ago when the sewer backed up.
Some work was done, including digging up and snaking a section of pipe. However, after contractors thought the sewer was cleared, it backed up once more.
Further investigation resulted in the discovery of a “Clifford the Big Red Dog” stuffed animal in the pipes.
“I would also like to say that there was some clay involved that had accumulated over time,” added Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff.
“Yeah, maybe if the clay hadn’t been there, Clifford would have made the trip all the way to the town sewer,” said Tucker. “But he got hung up in there.”
Tucker plans to direct some money from the federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund to pay for the sewer expense, as portions of the fund can be used for continuing building operations.
Three phases of ESSER funding have brought over $2.5 million to the supervisory union. Some of the funds are designated for “educational recovery” and will go to a summer learning program for students at all seven schools.
The summer program will be called the Social, Emotional & Academic Opportunities (SEA Opps) program. While an initial needs report has been approved by the Agency of Education, Tucker said in an email Tuesday that further details are still in the works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.