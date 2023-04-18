Clock Stops On Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest

JOE’S POND — Time’s up for the ice on Joe’s Pond, closing the annual ice-out contest.
At 10:18 p.m. on Monday, April 17, a clock connected by a line to a block on the ice stopped because the block dropped, disconnecting the line. It is the first time in the contest’s 35-year history that the clock has stopped on April 17. Last year, the ice went out on April 19.
The block actually dropped earlier in the day, but the line did not immediately disconnect. In her Joe’s Pond Reflections blog, Jane Brown said that’d happened before. “This isn’t the first time this has happened, but it won’t be long before the rope is free of ice and tightens enough to stop the clock!” she wrote on Monday.
Over 12,000 contest tickets were submitted to the Joe’s Pond Association, which runs the contest, for the 2023 Ice Out. Among the ticket submitters were all the students and staff at Waterford School. Bill Dimick, a Waterford School student parent, provided 200 tickets to the school as a potential fundraising opportunity.
Waterford Principal Chris Miller said on Tuesday that the school had not yet gone through all the tickets to see if they had any guesses close to the actual moment of ice out.
The ice-out committee, led by Michelle Walker, is not ready to reveal a winner, wanting to ensure all the tickets received have been logged.
Last year, three people were named winners, including St. Johnsbury residents John Reed and Timothy Colgrove, when the ice went out at 4:51 a.m.
The winnings are split 50-50, with the closest guesses getting half the pot of ticket sales money and the Association getting the other half. The group uses its share for a summertime fireworks display and to support efforts to maintain the lake’s water quality.
