Clock Stops On Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest

The Joe's Pond Ice Out clock is shown on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 with a time of 10:18. The block dropped and stopped the clock at 10:18 p.m. on April 17. (Contributed Photo by Joe's Pond Association)

JOE’S POND — Time’s up for the ice on Joe’s Pond, closing the annual ice-out contest.

At 10:18 p.m. on Monday, April 17, a clock connected by a line to a block on the ice stopped because the block dropped, disconnecting the line. It is the first time in the contest’s 35-year history that the clock has stopped on April 17. Last year, the ice went out on April 19.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments