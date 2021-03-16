Clogston May Challenge Election Outcome

HAVERHILL — Select Board Chairman Darwin Clogston may contest the outcome of Saturday’s Town Meeting vote.
Clogston, who lost to challenger Mike Graham by a 514-186 margin, pointed to potential election law violations as the basis for his challenge.
“I am seriously considering a recount only because it seems like there were a lot of election irregularities,” he said during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Laying out his claims, Clogston said Haverhill Police allegedly removed his campaign signs from private property at the direction of the Town Moderator. Haverhill Police Chief Derek Sullivan could not be reached for comment.
Clogston also contended that some poll workers improperly directed voters to “vote no” on Article 2.
He has contacted the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Attorney General’s offices, he said, and has until Friday to request a recount.
Graham declined to comment on the matter.
“I’ve been told that other people will launch a recount, even if I don’t,” Clogston said. “On the outside, it might seem pretty foolish, but it might not be.”
Article 2, which would have permitted Haverhill to conduct an optional town meeting format during COVID-19 as allowed by House Bill 1129, failed 409-264.
As a result, the entire 34-item ballot was rejected.
Following the failure of Article 2, the Board of Selectmen on Monday voted 5-0 to proceed with the 2020 budget.
The remainder of the spending articles — including payments for a highway grader, dump truck and police cruiser, and over $59,000 for social service organizations assisting the sick, elderly, addicted and homeless — cannot be revisited until 2022.
The Board of Selectmen decided last year to hold a virtual town meeting (consisting of two virtual sessions, a public input period and a walk-through vote) in response to pandemic concerns.
Recently, a grass-roots effort led by 28 residents called for the rejection of Article 2, and the virtual town meeting process, in order to hold an in-person town meeting, to allow for floor discussion, debate and amendments.
However, in an opinion dated March 3, town counsel said Haverhill would have to clear significant legal hurdles in order to hold a special town meeting, making it highly unlikely. To that end, Selectman on Monday voted 4-1 against pursuing a special town meeting.
The situation reflects ongoing tensions between the town government and some residents.
Clogston strongly supported efforts to consolidate municipal services and government, including plans to merge three precinct fire departments into a single town fire department.
Those efforts faced strong opposition in some corners, particularly in Graham’s Woodsville precinct, which has refused to entertain the fire department merger proposal.
