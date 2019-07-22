Close Call For Franconia Pair Who Avoid Falling Tree

Pete Baker and Sandi Hayward were sitting outside enjoying the day in Franconia, N.H., off the Ham Branch River on Thursday. They were admiring an American flag that was displayed for the Fallen 7 from the Randolph, N.H. motorcycle cash tragedy. As they sat in their chairs having a moment of silence for the Fallen 7, they heard a large cracking sound.
“Then we heard another large cracking sound,” noted Hayward. “Thinking it was a bear, we both stood up out of our chairs, it was at that moment a huge tree crashed into our table and chairs we were just sitting in a second before … We both surely were blessed today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.