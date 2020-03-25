Closing Time

Scott Wheeler of Derby was one of the last customers to get a curbside-delivered, take-out meal at Dusit Thai from co-owner Panadda “Exzy” Saengsiri at noon Wednesday on Main Street in Newport City. The restaurant closed effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. They had hoped to stay open until next week but followed the governor’s emergency closure order for all non-essential businesses.
