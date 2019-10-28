Closure Of 5A In Westmore Extended

Crews work to remove rock and debris from the cliff side above Route 5A along Lake Willoughby in Westmore. (Courtesy Photo)

WESTMORE — The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) will extend the closure of Vermont Route 5A to stabilize a rock ledge along the road next to Lake Willoughby until Friday, Nov. 1.

The rock stabilization project involves scaling loose material from the ledge face and pinning blocks in place to prevent future failures. This site has a history of rockfall failures, including one that occurred in March affecting travel on Route 5A until large rocks that fell into the road could be removed. It is anticipated additional failures will occur this winter if remediation is not completed.

