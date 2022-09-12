LANCASTER — Greg Cloutier didn’t seek the spotlight.
He simply wanted to make a difference.
In the final decade or so of his life, the North Country native worked quietly and behind the scenes to revive downtown Lancaster.
Investing his time, energy and resources, he was the catalyst for the town’s Main Street renaissance. He supported business creation, refurbished and restored historic buildings, and reinvigorated the town center.
“Many of those things simply wouldn’t have happened without him,” said friend and business associate Peter Powell. “He helped Lancaster shine, and the people within the community shine.”
Following his death last week at age 72, Cloutier was remembered as a selfless and driven individual who put the community first.
In a day and age when towns across the region talk about economic development, Cloutier rolled up his sleeves and got results.
Those who knew Cloutier said he would have hated posthumous tributes and public praise — but that he greatly deserved them.
Said Powell, “His legacy is one of investing in the community. Of being a good and kind person who gave of himself and gave to others. He sought the common good and the common benefit in a lot of what he did. It wasn’t all about the bottom line, it was about making things happen.”
NATIVE SON
Raised in Northumberland, Cloutier had a strong connection to the North Country.
The Groveton High graduate went away to school — earning an associate’s degree in AirFrame and Propulsion from LaGuardia Academy in New York City and a BA in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Operations Management from Northrop University in Los Angeles — but his heart remained in New Hampshire.
After finishing his degrees, he and his wife Rita, a Philadelphia native who he met in California, re-crossed the continent and settled in Jefferson.
“He just wanted to be home in the mountains,” his wife said.
Cloutier went to work in paper mills in Gilman and Groveton but in 1985 he realized a dream and re-opened the Weston Dam located across from his childhood home.
Eventually, he left the paper mills and founded Power House Systems, which owned dams across the northeast, and worked as a hydropower consultant. He was passionate about refurbishing dams and generating clean energy for local communities.
His wife noted that he struggled in school on account of what she now believes was undiagnosed dyslexia, but he possessed a brilliant mind.
“They say a lot of kids who are dyslexic are very smart. He proved that,” she said.
Eventually, he sold off most of his hydropower interests and looked for a new challenge.
He found it in 1999, when he, his wife, and his son Aaron relocated to neighboring Lancaster.
MAIN STREET REVIVAL
According to friends and family, Cloutier loved Lancaster and wanted to see it thrive.
To make that happen, he invested.
He acquired downtown properties, renovated them, and filled them with types of businesses that could attract and retain young people and boost the local economy.
First, he bought the Rialto Theatre at foreclosure in 2011 and partnered with David Fuller to re-open the landmark movie house and performance venue.
Next, Cloutier purchased a burned-out building at 79 Main St. in 2014, renovated it, and recruited entrepreneurs to open a cafe and bakery (The Polish Princess) and a locally sourced market (The Root Seller) in street-level retail spaces.
And, finally, he assumed ownership of the former Lancaster National Bank Building in 2017 and re-opened it with a brewpub (The Copper Pig), an art gallery (William Rugh Gallery) and office space.
He made a concerted effort to support those businesses.
“He didn’t charge any rent until we were up and running. And our first year he charged a really reduced rate, which was more than generous, just to get us going,” said Mike Holland, co-founder of The Copper Pig. “As a business owner, he knew how critical the first year was. There are pop-up costs, things you don’t anticipate.”
And when the pandemic struck, Cloutier and his wife made sure those businesses survived.
“During COVID, there was a whole two months, he told everybody not to pay rent because nobody could open,” Rita said.
Cloutier’s economic development work went beyond those buildings.
He also helped to create a public parking lot on Canal Street, redevelop the historic P.J. Noyes Block, and initiate a Plymouth State University market analysis, which explored ways to attract business people and Millenials to town.
When Pete Rizzo wanted to move his fitness center, RizFit, into a downtown location on Middle Street, Cloutier backed him.
Cloutier’s wife recalled, “No one wanted to give Pete [Rizzo] a loan to start a business like that. But Pete was a strong person, he had a good head on his shoulders, and Greg just said ‘Let’s get some investors for you.’ So they got a group together to support [Rizzo] and now he’s a wonderful success.”
WHAT ONE PERSON CAN DO
Cloutier didn’t just dream up ideas.
He saw projects through from start to finish, and used his own capital and know-how to make them happen, said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, who served as the town’s Planning Director from 2009 to 2021.
“He would own his idea and want to be involved in the implementation of that idea. That’s a partner to have,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Cloutier took that approach in everything he did.
As a Rotary Club member, Cloutier organized annual efforts to clean up a section of Route 3 near Mt. Prospect and decorate the Centennial Park bandstand for the holiday season. He made arrangements, ordered supplies and rounded up volunteers.
At home, he built a unique workshop, installing a water wheel that powered vintage tools including his grandfather-in-law’s belt-driven lathe and a belt-driven hacksaw, drill press and grinder.
Cloutier also had a generous spirit.
His friend, Powell, recalled that Cloutier joined a group effort in 2013 to rebuild friend Kevin Kopp’s 1931 Model A Ford pick-up. The work was finished in time for the vehicle to ride in the July 4th Parade, with Kopp riding behind as the grand marshal. Kopp died three days later
“They worked like hell to get that done,” Powell recalled. “[Cloutier] was one of the guys who just plain showed up. He worked late into the night. He had plenty of other things to do, but he pitched in.”
His partner in the Rialto, David Fuller, said Cloutier served as a role model for the community.
“He was another father figure for me. He was a kind and giving person who wanted to see people succeed, and he did what he could to help out,” Fuller said. “I think people will continue to work to make Lancaster amazing. To help revitalize it and bring more businesses in. To follow his example.”
In the realm of economic development, Cloutier accomplished a lot in a short time.
According to Powell, it proved something that former North Country Council CEO Preston Gilbert uncovered through a comprehensive review of New Hampshire towns: That the most successful economic development efforts “never came from town tall. They came from the street. From individuals who committed themselves, and their properties and their resources to make it happen.”
“Greg compounded that,” Powell said. “He magnified that. He was the lens that created tremendous focus for this town and really made it happen.”
A memorial gathering for Cloutier will be held at the Rialto Theatre on October 16, 2022 from 12 to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, friends, family and community members are asked to send donations to the Lancaster Rotary Club PO Box 362, Lancaster, NH 03584 or the Riverside Rescue at 236 Riverside Ave, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
