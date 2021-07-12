BARTON — Crystal Lake Preservation Association has started its 19th year of Aquatic Nuisance Control Programs.
The CLPA received a $11,119 grant award commitment from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation for the program. Barton citizens also provided strong financial support in the amount of a $12,000 appropriation, voted upon at the last town meeting. “We’re looking forward to a successful season with this year’s programs to protect the cleanliness of Crystal Lake,” said CLPA’s Thomas Nelson.
The CLPA’s programs work to control infestation of Eurasian milfoil while also searching for any possible infiltration of other aquatic nuisances. These efforts began in 2002 after the discovery of milfoil and have continued every year with strong partnerships between the association, citizens and the Aquatic Nuisance Control grant-in-aid program of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation in the Watershed Management Division.
Aquatic Nuisance Control program activities for 2021 will include:
• Operation of a greeter program at the state boat launch. Greeters completed specialized training and began work shortly after Memorial Day weekend and will continue through Labor Day.
• Professional diver surveys of the lake take place in June/July and August/September. Specific areas are targeted by the application of bottom barrier mats, and CLPA volunteers will also conduct lake surveys, milfoil harvesting boat patrols, and hand pulling of plants discovered in the lake.
• Public education about the dangers of aquatic nuisance weeds and invasive species in Vermont lakes and ponds are available through the CLPA website, and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
