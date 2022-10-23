EAST CHARLESTON — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center, working with Department of Environmental Conservation Watershed Coordinator Ben Copans, and funded through the Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), and 604(b) Water Quality funding from the Vt. Agency of Natural Resources, has completed another round of updates to the State of Vermont Watershed Projects Database.
NorthWoods Spring Watershed Projects Coordinator Sam Mayne - now with the Essex County NRCD - completed work on the batch import file of the Clyde River earlier this year using streambank assessments provided by Patrick Hurley of the Memphremagog Watershed Association.
The Watershed Projects Database serves as a vital hub for planners and partner organizations such as municipalities and lake associations in identifying, funding, and completing needed watershed improvement projects. As a result of this work, relevant data, such as name, location, funding sources, and priority ratings about potential and in-progress projects in this region is now accessible to the public and restoration professionals,” stated NorthWoods Conservation Science Director Meg Carter. The data, she added, is available at: https://anrweb.vt.gov/DEC/cleanWaterDashboard/.
Identified sites in the database may be in need of pollution prevention, erosion control, stormwater improvements, or other treatments. Once completed, these project sites help to restore the health and quality of the waterways in Vermont for the human and natural communities which depend on them, officials said.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.