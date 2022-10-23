EAST CHARLESTON — The NorthWoods Stewardship Center, working with Department of Environmental Conservation Watershed Coordinator Ben Copans, and funded through the Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), and 604(b) Water Quality funding from the Vt. Agency of Natural Resources, has completed another round of updates to the State of Vermont Watershed Projects Database.

NorthWoods Spring Watershed Projects Coordinator Sam Mayne - now with the Essex County NRCD - completed work on the batch import file of the Clyde River earlier this year using streambank assessments provided by Patrick Hurley of the Memphremagog Watershed Association.

