Co-op Christmas: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Through A Very Special Angel

ST. JOHNSBURY — Ramona Letourneau (AKA Angel) is a year-round powerhouse, but in October she slips into overdrive as she begins the volunteer work she does with Co-op Christmas, a program under the auspices of Kingdom Community Services. The program serves young people, the elderly, and disabled people who aren’t being helped by local agencies — people who might otherwise fall through the cracks — by providing them with Christmas gifts.
Co-op Christmas started within a local non-profit agency at least 30 years ago, and was taken over by what is today Kingdom Community Services about 20 years ago. Angel started coordinating the program while she was an outreach worker and was later approached by KCS to continue as coordinator … and the rest is history. Angel glories in this work, describing it as “a way for me to give back to the community and make a small difference to those we serve who are less fortunate.”
