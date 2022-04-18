Co-Principals Named For WMRHS

WHITEFIELD — White Mountains Regional High School has a new leader.
Two, actually.
The school board last week approved the nominations of Patricia Ainsworth and Mike Curtis as co-principals, effective July 1.
Ainsworth and Curtis both attended White Mountains Regional, had children go there, and are longtime employees.
Equipped with an understanding of the school, its staff and students, Ainsworth and Curtis should provide stability to WMRHS during a time of unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, officials said.
“Continuity and consistency are what we need, especially coming out of these COVID years. So we’re not going to miss a beat,” Superintendent Marion Anastasia said prior to the April 14 vote.
The new co-principals bring extensive and varied experience to the role.
Ainsworth, 59, has spent 28 years with the high school. Much of that time was spent as a social studies teacher. She also worked as a teacher leader, and is in her second year as dean of students/vice principal.
Curtis, 53, has worked nearly 20 years at WMRHS in different capacities as a health and physical education teacher, basketball, soccer and tennis coach, athletic director, dean of students, and assistant principal. He is currently the director of the Futures Program, where his focus is non-traditional education.
There will be a division of duties between the co-principals. Ainsworth will focus on curriculum and instructional matters; Curtis will concentrate on social-emotional wellness issues, and together they will handle other matters such as budgeting and evaluations.
Both were eager to get started.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to have a leadership role at WMRHS which will allow me to assist in providing a great place for our staff and students to thrive,” Curtis said. “I’ve known Patsy professionally for 20 years and I highly respect her and look forward to working with her”
Ainsworth said their unique viewpoints and close working relationship would be strengths.
“We’re looking at it as a collaboration, to be able to put more time and energy into curriculum and teaching practices. And our perspectives are not completely the same, so we will keep each other sharp,” she said.
They replace Jacob Hess, who accepted the principal’s job at Campbell High School in Litchfield, N.H.
The school board’s personnel committee conducted a brief outside search before turning their attention to in-house candidates.
Breaking from tradition, the personnel committee recommended a co-principal model to increase focus on instruction, in order to combat the learning loss and social-emotional setbacks caused by COVID.
The co-principal model will include a Dean of Students position, which has not been filled.
“The co-principal model with a Dean of Students allows the school’s leaders to work on learning, for students and adults, while the Dean of Students attends to behavioral issues that often take many hours to resolve. We have crafted this model without changing or increasing the budget; a shift for more leadership at the instructional level,” Anastasia said.
Added School Board Chair Bob Loiacono, “When Mike and Patsy came before the personnel committee we gave them a lot of questions on a lot of scenarios, and they stepped up and gave really good answers.”
He said Ainsworth and Curtis would allow for a seamless transition, unlike an outside candidate who would require a year to get up to speed.
“The personnel committee felt that this was our best option at this time, we really like the idea, and we’re hoping it’s successful.”
