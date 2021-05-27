In the Midwest, farms are large and no-till practices — which keep soil structure intact, decrease erosion and promote soil microbe health — are common.
But in the North Country, farms are small and access to no-till equipment is cost-prohibitive.
So Whitney Lewis, who became district manager for the Coös County Conservation District [CCCD] a little less than a year ago, took matters into her own hands.
The district recently received a $32,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund for the purchase of a 10-foot no-till drill manufactured by Great Plains Ag.
The tool is now a part of CCCD’s equipment rental program and can be used by farmers in both Coös and Essex Counties for just $250 a day after training.
“Traditionally when you want to re-seed a field, you have to plow and harrow it and do all sorts of steps,” Lewis said on Thursday. “This tool saves farmers time and money: they can just go over the field once with the no-till drill and have it drill seeds into the ground.”
Lewis decided to pursue the drill following a demo day CCCD held in November 2020, where farmers saw the piece of equipment in action and expressed great interest.
“Most of the farmers up here are small-scale and just want to redo their hayfields,” said Lewis. “To spend $32,000 on a piece of equipment that you use maybe once a year just doesn’t make sense.”
Now, local farmers can share the tool.
Last Friday, May 21, CCSD hosted an event to showcase the new no-till drill at CJEJ Farm in Columbia, N.H.
44 participants enjoyed presentations from UNH Cooperative Extension, NRCS, the Connecticut River Alliance, Great Plains Agriculture, and the two counties’ conservation districts.
“We have lots of very, very happy farmers and I’m really glad that we can help them,” said Lewis.
According to Scott DeBlois, Coös county dairy farmer and a CCCD supervisor, not only does the tool help farmers already plowing their fields, but it will also be very useful for farmers who wish to change the grass species in the hayfields or pastures where traditional plowing or disking isn’t an option due to rocky soils.
“I thought the presentation was informative about the benefits of adding new grass varieties for diversification and microfungi addition,” said Rob Baum, an Essex county farmer. “I am planning to add new grass varieties to my hayfields.”
In attendance at the May 21 event was also a class from White Mountain Regional High School.
Aidan Wiggin, environmental science teacher at WMRHS, said it was a really valuable learning experience.
“The students were able to learn alongside industry professionals, gain further insight into the work that CCCD completes, and were also able to hear guest speakers referencing terminology that they had learned about throughout the school year,” Wiggin said. “Educating students on soil health and responsible, regenerative agriculture is a crucial step in maintaining healthy environments for the future.”
CCCD, one of the ten conservation districts in the state, has as its mission to “coordinate from all available sources public and private, local, state and federal in an effort to develop locally driven solutions to natural resource concerns.”
The district’s work includes a tool rental program, spring and fall pre-order plant sales, and a lot of educational work with kids and adults regarding forestry, agriculture, and land conservation.
Lewis said that she is incredibly thankful to the event’s attendees, presenters and hosts, as well as the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund for making this tool purchase a reality.
According to Lewis, CJEJ farm has already rented the new drill to plant soybeans.
More information can be found at CCCD’s website at cooscountyconservation.org
