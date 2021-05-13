NEWPORT CITY — A coalition including the American Civil Liberties Union warns the Vermont Agency of Education and key Vermont legislators that North Country Union High School and other schools cannot pay for school resource officers with Medicaid funds.
The ACLU, the Disability Law Project of Vermont Legal Aid and other groups called for the state to revoke approval of such funding. In a letter Wednesday to the agency, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, the chairs of the Vermont House and Senate education committees and school leaders, the coalition asks the agency to bar use of Medicaid funds for school surveillance or security.
The groups also challenge the value of school resource officers, and say black students and students with disabilities were more likely to be arrested or referred to police.
The groups recently learned that the agency has allowed at least two Vermont school systems – North Country Supervisory Union and Maple Run Unified School District in St. Albans – to use Medicaid funds to pay for school officers, describing that as an “apparent violation of state law.”
NCUHS spent $82,000 in Medicaid to fund a school resource officer for the 2019-2020 school year, the groups stated in the letter. Maple Run Unified School District used $57,000.
John Castle, superintendent of NCSU, said Thursday that NCSU first learned about the complaint from journalists.
“We were not aware that there was a problem,” Castle said.
“We are investigating the allegations and claims described in the letter,” he said and awaiting further advice from the education agency.
“The supervisory union is committed to using state and federal funds in a way that is consistent with the law. If a mistake has been made, we will take steps to rectify any mistake,” Castle said.
NCUHS has been funding a school resource officer for years with Medicaid funds. School resource officers provide a regular police presence on campus and have been involved in emergency responses to problems at the school since the inception of the program.
The coalition seeking to stop Medicaid funding of school resource officers includes the Police Out of Schools Coalition and Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans.
In a press release, the organizations note that “neither the federal government nor the Vermont General Assembly ever contemplated using Medicaid to subsidize police in schools, a practice that runs counter to Medicaid’s purpose of providing medical assistance, rehabilitation, and other services to families, including students with disabilities, and Vermont’s policy of directing the funds to support children with disabilities and students’ academic achievement.”
“There is no link between the presence of police in schools and programs designed to support students with disabilities or student achievement in accordance with education standards,” the coalition states in the letter.
“Moreover, there is no conclusive evidence that police in schools increase student safety. On the contrary, studies show that police in schools make students feel less safe, more anxious, have a negative impact on educational achievement, and are associated with high rates of exclusionary discipline and in-school arrest.”
“The misuse of Medicaid dollars to subsidize cops in schools is unlawful and unacceptable, especially given the complex needs of Vermont’s students and the many documented harms that result from over-policing our youth,” said ACLU of Vermont Senior Staff Attorney Jay Diaz.
“These resources should be used to provide critical services – school psychologists, mental health counselors, and social workers – to meet students’ varied needs in an equitable and supportive manner,” Diaz stated.
“Schools that make these meaningful investments see higher attendance, performance and graduation rates, fewer suspensions, and improved safety. For the sake of our children, we must ensure our funding decisions are aligned with our values.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education’s 2015-16 Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC), Vermont schools have more security personnel than school psychologists, the coalition states.
A CRDC survey from the same year showed approximately 22,000 Vermont students report being in a school with police, but without a psychologist, nurse, social worker and/or counselor.
Additionally, the presence of police in school results in black students and students with disabilities being disproportionately arrested and referred to law enforcement, the coalition states.
The CRDC showed that Vermont’s black students were arrested or referred to law enforcement at a rate seven times what would be expected based on their population. Students with disabilities were three times more likely to be arrested or referred to police.
“When in schools, police do what they are trained to do – they are not psychologists, mental health or substance abuse counselors, social workers, para-educators, or other support personnel,” said Vermont Legal Aid Staff Attorney Marilyn A. Mahusky.
“Vermont schools should be encouraged to use Medicaid funds in accordance with the statute to support and improve student achievement, not to subsidize policing.”
