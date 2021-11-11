Cobleigh Library Receives ARPA Grant

The Cobleigh Library in Lyndonville received a grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), totaling $16,154.60, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The grant funds will be used to purchase materials to help the library respond directly to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic and community needs. Purchases will include a book bike for delivering library books around Lyndon, benches for the front of the library, new computers, an advanced webcam/microphone, COVID-mitigating supplies for library users (such as desk barriers and partitions), a telescope, and funds for a community garden, among others.
The Cobleigh Public Library is a free public library, which provides programs, services, books and materials, public space, and information to all residents in the Lyndon area. The library is fully open and current events and programs, as well as up-to-date COVID guidance, can be found on the library’s website: www.cobleighlibrary.org
“This grant is going to allow us to do some very exciting things,” said Library Director Bryn Hoffman. “The pandemic has taken a real toll on the library’s ability to serve the community and we think the funding from this grant, along with the creativity and resourcefulness of our librarians, is going to help usher in a new and even more vibrant period for the Cobleigh. We look forward to continuing to safely welcome the community back into the library.”
The grant was issued by the Vermont Department of Libraries and funded 100 percent by federal ARPA Grant funds administered by the IMLS.
