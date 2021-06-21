St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.