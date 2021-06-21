The Cobleigh Public Library will host the program “Pet Portraits” on Thursday, June 24th at 2:00 p.m. in Bandstand Park. Participants will be guided through drawing and writing activities to create paintings and short stories featuring their favorite furry, feathered, or scaly friend. Bring a photo as a guide. If you don’t have a pet, create a portrait of your ideal animal companion. Artwork will be displayed at the library through August. No artistic experience required, all ages welcome. Library programs are free. Contact Abby Johnson, abby@cobleighlibrary.org or call the library, (802)626-5475, with questions.

