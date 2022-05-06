Cocaine Bust On Railroad Street

St. Johnsbury Police said they went looking for a local man this week because he missed three days on the work crew.
They found him, along with crack cocaine and knives.
That’s according to court documents filed in the case against Railroad Street resident Curtis L. Slade, 44.
Slade pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions-of-release and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Slade entered his plea by video from Northeast Correctional Complex where he was required to remain for three days to make up for missing time on the work crew.
Slade was located by police at 563 Railroad Street, Apt. #3, just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police said that while searching Slade they found him to be in possession of six knives which is an alleged violation of prior court orders set after Slade was charged with stealing a car in Franklin County last summer.
“You must NOT buy, have, or use any firearms or dangerous/deadly weapons,” reads the conditions-of-release ordered by Judge Michael Kupersmith in Franklin Superior Court.
Police said they also found approximately 5.1 grams of crack cocaine.
“In a lower right pocket of Slade’s cargo shorts I located a large white rock type substance 3/4 of an inch in diameter wrapped in the cellophane of a cigarette package,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his report. “Through my training and experience, I believed the item was crack cocaine. A positive field test for the presence of cocaine base confirmed my belief.”
Slade faces a possible sentence of over five years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.