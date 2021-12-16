LANCASTER — The Mount Washington Cog Railway will re-introduce downhill skiing for the first time in more than a decade.
The Cog was granted site plan approval by the Coos County Planning Board on Wednesday to provide Snowcat skiing service beginning this season.
They aim to run a 10-passenger Snowcat and transport skiers from the base area (elevation 2,700 feet) to the area of Jacob’s Ladder (4,600 feet) on the west face of Mount Washington.
The service would depend on natural snow. Skiable terrain would be in a right of way alongside the train tracks. Scheduling, pricing, and other details have not been determined.
Cog Railway President Wayne Presby said the Snowcat service will likely start small. He suggested it would be refined and tested this season, with input from focus groups.
“I may not even start this in earnest this winter. We may just run a few trips, get the bugs out of it,” Presby said.
The Cog previously ran a ‘ski train’ in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. It had a 70-passenger capacity and provided access to a mile of trackside skiing with full snowmaking between Waumbek Station (elevation 4,000 feet) and the base station.
Following two seasons of the ski train, The Cog offered a scenic winter train in 2006-07, then halted winter operations for a dozen years.
During that interlude, backcountry skiers continued to use The Cog parking lot as a basecamp. It provides access to two primary routes to the summit (the Jewell and Ammonoosuc Ravine trails).
The Cog resumed winter sightseeing train service last year, for the first time since 2007. They send biodiesel locomotives to Waumbek Station from Nov. 1 through April 21.
Now, with Snowcat skiing, The Cog continues its push to be a year-round attraction.
“It adds to the offerings that we have during the winter up here,” Presby said.
Plans for Snowcat skiing have been under consideration for some time, Presby said, but took a step forward when The Cog purchased a PistenBully 400 last year.
Appearing before the Planning Board, Presby and corporate counsel Earl Duval said the Snowcat would service moderate terrain, which did not pose the same challenge — or safety risk — as nearby Tuckerman’s Ravine.
Even so, Snowcat skiers will be required to have Hike Safe Cards. In addition, the Snowcat will create a packed snow pathway, improving first responder access in the event of a medical emergency.
Presby, who previously owned the Mt. Washington Hotel (now the Omni Mt. Washington Resort), and who purchased The Cog 38 years ago, said Snowcat skiing was another way to tap into the state’s $8.7 billion outdoor recreation industry.
It caters to a different clientele than many North Country winter venues. Presby pointed to New Hampshire’s lack of high-end skiing amenities and called the Snowcat service a step in that direction.
“You go to any one of the big ski areas in Vermont, they’re running ‘Cat skiing trips up to these lodges, offering dinners, all kinds of higher-end type things. We don’t offer that here, so we don’t attract that crowd,” Presby said. “Having owned the Mt. Washington Hotel, I’m in tune with what that market is. We’re trying to do the same thing with the railroad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.