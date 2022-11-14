Cold Weather Homeless Shelter Not Expected Until Late Winter

ST. JOHNSBURY — An optimistic plan to have a cold-weather homeless shelter off Hospital Drive in place by today has missed the mark.
In fact, the best-case scenario for an operational shelter facility on land owned by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is mid-January, but it will likely be closer to Feb. 1, said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester.
“It has been an exercise in frustration getting the structure in place,” he said.
Together with Jenna O’Farrell, director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Tester presented the plan for a cold-weather temporary homeless shelter to the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board during a sunny, warm August meeting.
Nearly three months later and flurries in the air on Monday, there is no shelter and it’s not in the near-term forecast.
The facility is proposed as a temporary solution to a long-term problem that officials at supporting organizations say must be addressed by creating a permanent facility in the area.
Conversations have been ongoing for several months among those officials who advocate the creation of permanent locations in the Northeast Kingdom to house homeless people. During a March meeting, O’Farrell said the goal was to have two warming shelters in the NEK by this coming winter.
As the months passed and no permanent housing plan materialized, the NVRH property emerged as a temporary fix. A permit application was sought and obtained through the DRB to operate the shelter for the next three years of cold weather months. The request noted a yearly operation time frame from Nov. 15 through April.
At the time, Tester admitted Nov. 15 was a lofty goal, but it was set as the target because it’s a date when colder temperatures start to become likely. The low temperature predicted for tonight is under 20 degrees, with night-time lows in the teens expected for most of the next week.
The town’s last warming shelter was located on the same property as the proposed new facility. A building there leased by Northeast Kingdom Human Services shared space under the same roof, providing ten beds for people to use overnight during cold weather. It was last used as a shelter in the winter of 2019-2020.
It was a congregate setting that afforded little privacy.
The rise of the pandemic in March 2020 and the need to keep people housed and separated as individuals or individual family units led the state to increase its use of the motel voucher system significantly. Homeless people in the last two winters in which COVID-19 has been prevalent have mostly found shelter in motel rooms.
The use of motels as a homeless population resource is now significantly diminished and it’s no longer the wintertime option that it was.
O’Farrell said the bed availability in motels is about maxed out. In St. Johnsbury, most of the space for people experiencing homelessness is occupied, she said. The latest room availability update she saw was that Fairbanks Inn had limited capacity, translating to anywhere from zero to five rooms of space.
Tester said with no good options in the area for shelter some people will come to the hospital just to get out of the cold. Support organizations will try to find beds when needs are identified, and in some cases, that may mean people who are from the area need to be taken to another part of the state.
No site work has begun at the location for the new shelter facility, which will be four pre-fabricated units to be assembled into one structure on site. Tester said an Act 250 permit and a wastewater permit are still needed.
Another delay has been the architectural drawings needed for the state fire marshal to sign off on the plan. They have just arrived. It was something Tester said he thought would take two weeks, but it took five.
He said he expects there will be site preparation activity happening by later this week. Work involves leveling a hilly area near the existing structure, pouring a concrete foundation and making utility connections.
Permitting, site work, getting the facility in place and getting it ready for use is expected to take at least another nine weeks, Tester said.
“It’s going to be rough on the homeless population between now and then,” said Tester.
He said the process of trying to get the shelter facility in place is “cumbersome.”
“Even when this is the right to do and everyone is in agreement… Even with all the stars aligned, the process you have to go through is so cumbersome it takes forever,” said Tester.
O’Farrell said, “It’s too bad for our community.”
