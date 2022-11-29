COLEBROOK — Plans for a $16.4 million school building project will go to voters in March.

The Colebrook Academy and North County CTE Building and Elementary Renovation Project has been prioritized for state building aid (second on the list) and the 2023 Town Meeting will be asked to approve $6.57 million for the local share, according to a press release.

