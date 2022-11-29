COLEBROOK — Plans for a $16.4 million school building project will go to voters in March.
The Colebrook Academy and North County CTE Building and Elementary Renovation Project has been prioritized for state building aid (second on the list) and the 2023 Town Meeting will be asked to approve $6.57 million for the local share, according to a press release.
The warrant article will require 60 percent approval.
“With the benefit of additional state aid, the school board believes that this is the time to move forward with the building expansion project,” said School Board Chair John Falconer. “It would bring back necessary classrooms for high school students and assist with providing necessary career and technical opportunities for our children. All in all we’re very excited.”
The project includes 28,300 square feet of new construction, including the New Colebrook Academy and North Point Career and Technical Education Center (CTE), along with a regulation-sized high school gym.
The school district may present the project in two different warrant articles. One would deal with the academic portion (classrooms, CTE center) and the other would cover a gymnasium.
Taxpayers would be asked to pay $1.5 million towards the $3.8 million gym, and gym approval would be contingent on the passage of the other warrant article.
If the academic portion and gym are approved, the property tax impact would average $3.06 per year over the 15-year life of the bond.
In the press release, the school district states, “The major goals of the new Colebrook Academy and North Point CTE are: Space, Safety and Spirit.”
According to the school district, the new facility would provide CTE programs to the region (e.g. auto, power sports, health sciences, culinary/hospitality, education, and technology); include a regulation-sized high school gymnasium; provide adult education opportunities; provide expanded on-site college course offerings beyond the 42 credits offered this year; be a community resource for indoor winter activities and gatherings; including dedicated high school areas; and be fully handicapped accessible.
The new Colebrook Academy and North Point CTE would be built off of the existing elementary/middle school and will resemble the old Colebrook Academy building.
In the press release, Superintendent Debra Taylor said, “the project is necessitated by a School Board and voter decision to close the existing high school building and move the entire high school students and faculty into the existing K-8 Colebrook Elementary School in 2019. The consolidation reduces the cost of operation, cost avoidance to renovate the old High School building and cost savings for administrative services. The new addition is planned to be a high-performance building with low operating and maintenance costs.”
The Board Building Communications Committee has contacted various community organizations, including retired teachers, North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis club, and Community Craft Fair. There will also be public information hearings where residents can view floor plans and external renderings and ask questions
For more information visit https://csd.sau7.org/proposed_colebrook_academy_and_cte_center
