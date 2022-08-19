COLEBROOK — “Our grief has never gone away. We just carry it differently.”
Those were the words marking the 25-year memorial ceremony on Friday to remember the four people killed in a chain of shootings in the Colebrook village area on Aug. 19, 1997.
The victims were New Hampshire State Police Trooper Leslie Lord, 45, of Pittsburg; New Hampshire State Police Trooper Scott Phillips, 32, of Colebrook; Colebrook District Court Judge Vickie Bunnell, 45, of Columbia, who had served on the Columbia Select Board; and Colebrook News and Sentinel editor Dennis Joos, 51, of Stewartstown.
Following a flag-raising ceremony at the NHSP Troop F barracks in Twin Mountain early Friday morning to honor the line-of-duty deaths of Lord and Phillips, a procession of state police cruisers and motorcycles made its way north for the memorial service at the small municipal park along Bridge Street.
The park is beside the News and Sentinel office where Bunnell and Joos were killed after the shooter had killed Lord and Phillips a few blocks away, in the parking lot outside of LaPerle’s IGA.
Attending the memorial service were more than 100 community members, including law enforcement officers and local residents.
Among those residents were Lord’s niece, Moriah Bardeen, of Gorham, and Bardeen’s son, Blake Remillard.
Bardeen was just a girl when her uncle was killed.
Through tears, she remembered him fondly.
“He was a goofball,” she said, recalling Lord’s legendary sense of humor on top of his dedication to law enforcement.
Now a full generation removed from that fateful day, Bardeen expressed appreciation for Friday’s turnout, which she said is a sign that the memories of those lost live on.
“Always,” she said.
Leading the memorial service at the park, which supports a memorial monument engraved with the faces and names of Joos, Bunnell, Phillips and Lord and stating “Their deeds are their memorials,” was The Rev. Tim Brooks, of Stratford.
Brooks recounted the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, a story he said is of people who didn’t go it alone and sought comfort and protection against the chaotic waves that thrashed the ark and kept it tossing and turning.
“That is like our grief,” said Brooks. “Our grief never goes away, and none of us will forget where we were standing and who we were with 25 years ago today. But the waves eventually subside a little bit and we are able to navigate. And you think you’ve got your act together and all of a sudden you’re swept off your feet by another wave of emotion. That is grief. But look around you. We don’t go it alone. We do it hand in hand and we give each other comfort. And that gives us hope. None of us will forget. We grieve because we love them so dearly. And that’s why we are a broken mess.”
He read the first name of each victim before striking a bell.
A loved one representing each victim then brought a flower to place at the monument.
“To Vickie, to Leslie, to Scott, to Dennis — your lives we honor, your memories we cherish,” said Brooks. “And although there is grief today as we remember this day, there is gratitude for your lives. We are truly grateful for the privilege of having shared life with you.”
In a litany of remembrance titled “We Remember Them,” Brooks said, “So long as they live, we too shall live, for they are now a part of us.”
For those attending, the ceremony brought hugs and tears, but also some smiles and lighter moments as community members shared the living memories of Phillips, Lord, Joos, and Bunnell.
Each was killed during a series of shootings by Carl Drega, 62, of Columbia, who had been armed with an assault rifle, was wearing a bulletproof vest, and had a long-running grudge against town officials.
Drega would be killed a short time later in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Bloomfield, but not before injuring NHSP troopers Jeff Caulder and Robert Hasse, U.S. Border Patrol agent John Pfeifer, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Wayne Saunders.
Saunders, then new to law enforcement, had admired the leadership of Lord and Phillips.
“I’d worked with Scott two days before the shootings,” said Saunders, of Gorham. “Those guys were mentors to me when I first came here. I was a young man and both of those guys I looked up to. People say to me, ‘You laugh just like Les,’ which is an honor for me. He was a lot of fun.”
Saunders said the turnout to Friday’s service shows, a quarter of a century later, that solidarity remains strong.
“It says we’re still remembering,” he said. “There’s a sense of community, a sense of what happened, and it’s good to see some of the young kids here. We should remember. Hopefully, 50 years from now, the troopers will still be carrying this on and there will still be generations that we can pass this on to.”
Also attending on Friday was Saunders’ son, Andrew, who is 16.
Saunders has a podcast called “Warden’s Watch,” where he invites guests to discuss a range of issues. He recently completed a four-part series on the shootings.
“As people grow up in the community and see this monument, I hope they take the time to find out what happened, why it happened, and maybe prevent some of these things from happening as we see more and more shootings across the country,” said Saunders.
The Colebrook shootings came at a time when mass shootings began to increase in the United States.
“We were at the beginning, unfortunately,” said Saunders.
The increase in shootings also came around the dawn of a more concerted effort toward addressing psychological issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, beyond the physical trauma.
“I think that was also the start of mental health aspect, too, on the cutting edge of counseling, which probably saved my career,” said Saunders. “Otherwise, I think I would have been done a long time ago.”
Re-acclimating to a small town where everyone knows everyone and knows the victims had its challenges, he said.
“It’s a scar on the town 25 years ago,” said Saunders. “We can see today. It’s still there, we’re still healing, and we want to remember, which is so important. Some of these people today traveled far and wide to come here. It really means a lot to us.”
The three-day 25-year memorial included an NHSP motorcycle ride called “The Ride To Remember” from Twin Mountain to Colebrook on Thursday and separate NHSP memorial ceremonies on Friday at the grave sites of Phillips, who is buried in Colebrook, and Lord, who is buried in Pittsburg.
On Wednesday at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook, author Richard Carey discussed his 2015 book titled “In The Evil Day: Violence Comes To One Small Town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.