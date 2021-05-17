Colebrook Academy & Elementary School announced its Honor Graduates for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian
Allison Herres, with a cumulative weighted grade point average as of May 2021 of 4.5, is the Class of 2021 Valedictorian. Allison has attended school in the Colebrook District since Kindergarten. She is the daughter of Albion and Roxanne Herres and resides with them and her brother Ashton in Colebrook.
Allison has successfully engaged in multiple forms of dual enrollment study. She completed four Running Start courses, one at Canaan Schools through the Connecticut River Collaborative. She also completed three estart courses - two at White Mountains Community College and one at New Hampshire Technical Institute. In total, Allison is graduating high school with twenty-six college credits.
Allison has been honored with several awards for academic excellence and achievement. Examples of course work she was recognized for include (not an exhaustive list): Algebra II, Geometry, Biology, Earth Science, Survey of Literature and Economics. She was nominated by the CAES staff to receive the Rensselaer Medal and the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leader Award. These honors were bestowed upon Allison because of her extensive involvement in extracurricular activities, her leadership at school and the community, and her engagement in challenging course work.
Over the last four years, Allison has been a critical member of several clubs and organizations both within the school and in the community. She played Varsity Girls Soccer for three years and during the 2020 season she received an All State Honorable Mention for her performance and contribution to the team. She is the president of the National Honor Society and was class president as a sophomore. Allison whas been a representative on the student council for all four years and has been the vice president the last two. She has dedicated many hours of service to CAES and the community, earning recognition as a Silver Cord recipient. Allison also participated in World Language Club, Key Club, and Drama.
Drama is a passion of Allison’s; she volunteered well over 100 hours directing middle school musicals. Performance Arts is something Allison proudly reflected on in her college application writings. She was the co-founder and long-time member of the Tilly Players Drama Club. She co-wrote a $4,000 Empower Coos Youth grant through the NH Charitable Foundation, which they received to help fund the club.
Outside of the classroom, when she’s not serving the community or participating in extracurricular activities, Allison has maintained steady employment at the Colebrook Country Club. She works weekends and throughout the summer as a housekeeper in the motel.
Allison will matriculate at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont in the Fall to major in Biology. Allison is eager to fully engage in the diverse classroom, campus and community opportunities in Burlington and at UVM. She is looking forward to exploring courses and content she hasn’t before, seeing what she most enjoys and using all of this to ultimately learn more about herself and what her long-term educational and life goals are.
Co-Salutatorians
Co-Salutatorian, with a current cumulative grade point average as of May 2021 of 4.3, is Jordan Brooks. Jordan is the daughter of Jeff and Laurie Brooks. She resides with her parents and younger brother, Caleb, in Colebrook and has attended school in the Colebrook District since Kindergarten.
As the freshman and sophomore year secretary and junior and senior year President, Jordan has been an integral part of her school leadership through numerous school functions and community involvement. She is a go-to person for staff and administration, known to motivate others, speak up, and follow through. Her commitment to others is strong; she is a Silver Cord recipient, which indicates more than 100 hours of service. Jordan is also critical to her class government, working closely with this year’s president in the vice president role. She previously served as the president her junior year and the secretary sophomore and freshman years.
In addition to her commitment to class and student government, Jordan has also participated in Key Club, Drama Club and World Language Club. She was also a Lady Mohawk, playing Varsity Soccer for two years. Jordan has been a long-time employee of the Colebrook Recreation Department.
Jordan has confidently and successfully managed some of the most challenging course work at CAES, earning her membership in the National Honor Society. She was the first student to take an early college course, completing America in the 20th Century last summer at White Mountains Community College. As a senior, and a strong, self-directed and independent learner, Jordan enrolled in five more dual enrollment courses through New Hampshire’s estart program - two at New Hampshire Technical Institute, two at White Mountains Community College, and one at Lakes Region Community College. As a junior, she completed three Running Start dual enrollment courses. In total, Jordan will be graduating with 35 college credits - the most in CAES history!
Jordan’s teachers consistently recognize her effort, excellence and achievement. She has received awards for Biology and Survey of Literature. Last year staff nominated Jordan to receive the Student Sage Award and University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science awards. In addition to recognizing her positive contributions to the school and community, these awards applaud her achievement in rigorous math and science courses. These subjects are an area where Jordan excels, also earning her “High Honors” from the Society of Women Engineers.
One of Jordan’s strongest attributes is her ability to advocate for herself and her learning. To explore her future profession, Jordan worked with the school and Science Department to expand its program of studies and add a Forensic Science elective course, which she has been successfully taking this semester and was extremely popular with other students. Jordan’s academic achievements reach far beyond the Science lab, though, and so do her interests. She is passionate about writing, and has pursued this professionally this year as a journalist for the “News & Sentinel”, one of Colebrook’s hometown newspapers. She is also a talented artist.
Jordan will attend Husson University in Bangor, Maine in the Fall to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science. Following her time at Husson, Jordan hopes to become a Forensic Science Technician or a Crime Scene Investigator.
Bryn Pearson is the class’ Co-Salutatorian with a current weighted cumulative grade point average as of May of 4.3. Bryn lives in Colebrook with her parents Andrew and Lil Pearson and has attended school in the Colebrook District since Kindergarten.
Bryn’s academic achievements are impressive. She is a NH Scholar and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She was selected by CAES staff to receive “The Saint Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement & Social Conscience”. It is awarded each year to high school juniors throughout the United States as well as internationally. The Book Award honored her academic success and exemplary community service involvement. She is a Silver Cord recipient, completing more than 100 hours of service. Bryn’s accomplishments embody a commitment to intellectual achievement, social justice and concern for others. She was also chosen as a University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award recipient which recognized her contributions to the school and larger community, but also her achievements in math and science. In addition to these accomplishments, Bryn has earned many certificates for academic excellence and achievement in the classroom.
Outside of the classroom, Bryn played on the Varsity soccer team for three years. She participated in World Language Club, Drama Club and Key Club. A leader who is respected greatly by her teachers and peers, Bryn served on the Student Council throughout high school, acting as the Secretary last year and this year. She gave to her class government as well and was President freshman year and Secretary as a senior. The respect everyone has for her earned her a seat on hiring committees for essential school staff positions.
Bryn used her college writings to reflect on and highlight her affection for the North Country. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast and is passionate about skiing. She wrote fondly about her early memories at the Balsams Wilderness Ski Area. Last year she was one of only a couple upperclassmen who participated in the school’s ski program at Burke Mountain.
Drama is an area that brings Bryn great joy. She has taken the stage with the Town Recreation Department, playing strong leads in several musicals, for years. This love led her to co-write a grant to support the development of the Tilly Players, which she received. This was a huge accomplishment, and one that has (and will continue to) benefit many young people in our community.
Bryn plans to attend Saint Lawrence University in Canton, New York where she will major in Government.
