COLEBROOK, N.H. — With a cumulative weighted grade point average as of May 2023 of 4.68, Tyler Young is Valedictorian of Colebrook Academy’s Class of 2023.

The son of Benjamin and Tanya Young, Tyler has successfully engaged in Running Start and AP courses throughout his high school career. He completed seven Running Start courses, earning 25 college credits. Young also completed nine AP courses earning both AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar with Distinction recognition.

