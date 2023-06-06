COLEBROOK, N.H. — With a cumulative weighted grade point average as of May 2023 of 4.68, Tyler Young is Valedictorian of Colebrook Academy’s Class of 2023.
The son of Benjamin and Tanya Young, Tyler has successfully engaged in Running Start and AP courses throughout his high school career. He completed seven Running Start courses, earning 25 college credits. Young also completed nine AP courses earning both AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar with Distinction recognition.
Examples of his academic excellence and achievement course work include the highest school-wide average in his 10th- and 11th-grade year, music commendation, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Scholar. He was nominated to receive the Student Sage Award, Saint Michael’s College Book Award, Saint Anselm College Book Award, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leader Award, Rensselaer Medal Recipient.
Over the last four years, Young has been a critical member of several clubs and organizations at school and in the community. He was on the baseball team for three years. He is president of the Key Club, National Honor Society, and class president. He has dedicated many hours of service to Colebrook Academy and the community, earning recognition as a Silver Cord recipient. Outside of the classroom, he likes to hunt, fish, garden, hike, kayak, and participate in archery and weight lifting. He is also a counselor for Colebrook Recreation.
“Tyler will matriculate to Columbia University in New York City in the fall to major in Biology with a Pre-Med Track. He is eager to fully engage in the diverse classroom, campus and community opportunities,” said Academy principal Kimberly Wheelock, M.ED. “He intends to continue on to medical school upon graduation from Columbia. We know that Tyler will do great things!”
The son of David and Rebecca Hodge, Salutatorian Garrett Hodge had a cumulative weighted grade point average as of May 2023 of 4.53. He too has successfully engaged in Running Start and AP courses throughout high school. He completed 11 Running Start courses, earning 40 college credits, as well as AP Calculus in his senior year.
Examples of course work he was recognized for include: National Honor Society, NH Scholar, Excellence in Business Math, excellence in investments, academic excellence web design, highest average RS Accounting, highest average RS physics, highest average anatomy & physiology, University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb honorary science award, a member of key club, class treasurer, Empower Coos Youth program and world ocean school. He too has earned recognition as a Silver Cord recipient.
Outside of the classroom, he likes to hike, sail, bike, garden, read, learn and be outdoors. He is also a counselor for Colebrook Recreation.
“Garrett will matriculate to the University of New Hampshire in Durham in the fall to major in Engineering with either an environmental or ocean focus and a minor in sustainability or business,” Principal Wheelock said. “He intends to continue on to pursue a career in engineering, Naval architecture, Marine engineering or Architecture. We know that Garrett will do great things!
