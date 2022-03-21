Colebrook:Bartender Avoids Jail In Fatal Crash Case

Because of a legal oversight by prosecutors, the Colebrook bartender who was charged with serving eight drinks in one hour to a minor who then left the tavern and soon crashed his motorcycle head-on into a telephone pole in Vermont will serve no time behind bars.
In October, John Francis Kenny III, 59, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of prohibited sales of alcohol to a minor and Class A misdemeanor count of prohibited sales of alcohol to a person who was visibly intoxicated and whom a reasonable person would know is intoxicated.
Andre Dostie, 19, died on Sept. 17 in Lemington, after authorities said Kenny served him eight vodka and cranberry cocktails in 68 minutes at the Black Bear Tavern and did not check his identification.
After pleading not guilty to both misdemeanor charges, Kenny was found guilty of one charge by a Colebrook District Court judge after a Feb. 10 bench trial, which included a video of Kenney serving Dostie.
Kenny was sentenced on Thursday.
In her Feb. 17 decision, Judge Janet Subers said, “Mr. Kenny has significant experience in the restaurant industry. He made no effort to ascertain the age of Mr. Dostie, or any of the other people with Mr. Dostie. He served Mr. Dostie drink after drink, some within minutes of the prior drink.”
While finding Kenny guilty of prohibited sales of alcohol to a minor, Subers found him not guilty of serving a person who was visibly intoxicated and whom a reasonable person would know was intoxicated.
“While Mr. Kenny served Mr. Dostie at least seven drinks in a one-hour period, there was no evidence presented that Mr. Kenney knew Mr. Dostie was intoxicated when he was serving him,” she wrote in her decision. “In a criminal case, the state must prove each element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Under New Hampshire law, the maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is 12 months in the House of Corrections.
In Kenny’s Jan. 11 supplemental sentencing memorandum submitted by Hanna Kinne, his attorney with the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, Kinne said Kenny recognizes the seriousness of the charges and resulting death and withdraws the defense’s recommendation of 30 days in jail in exchange for the state’s original capped recommendation of 12 months in jail, with six months to serve and six months deferred for two years of good behavior and a deferred fine.
In her order on Thursday, however, Subers said the offense of which Kenny was found guilty is legally classified as an “unspecified” misdemeanor, and while the complaint form specifying “Class A misdemeanor” was checked by prosecutors, neither before nor at Kenny’s arraignment did the state formally file notice, as required by RSA 625:9, IV(c)(2), the New Hampshire statute on the classification of crimes, of its intent to pursue Class A misdemeanor penalties.
Merely checking the Class A misdemeanor box on the standard complaint does not constitute compliance with the RSA, she said.
Because no notice of intent to seek Class A misdemeanor penalties was filed with the court at or prior to Kenny’s arraignment, Subers said the court will therefore find, based on the New Hampshire statute on enforcement proceedings and penalties for alcoholic beverages, that Kenny’s conviction for prohibited sales of alcohol to a minor is a Class B misdemeanor, and the maximum penalty that the court can impose is a $1,200 fine.
Adding in a 24-percent penalty assessment, Kenny’s total sentence is the payment of a $1,488 fine.
Dostie was killed in Vermont along Route 102, about 20 minutes after he left the Black Bear Tavern.
According to the medical examiner’s report, his blood-alcohol content was .185 percent.
Writing in the affidavit for Kenny’s arrest, New Hampshire Liquor Commission Investigator Michelle Soares said in reviewing the tavern video it was difficult to see clear signs of intoxication, but there were several instances where Dostie appeared to be showing signs of impairment, including difficulty in putting his cell phone in his pocket and later dropping it on the floor after standing up from the table, although he does not appear to stumble or have issues picking up the phone.
Several of the people with Dostie at the tavern who were later interviewed by law enforcement said he did not show signs of intoxication and they were not concerned about him driving.
At 5:47 p.m., Dostie, as shown on tavern video, pulled out of the parking lot on his motorcycle, lost his balance, and stopped and checked his left foot gear selector before moving at slow speed out of the lot, which are not normal movements for riding a motorcycle, wrote Soares.
Vermont State Police officials said Dostie was killed about 20 minutes later, at about 6:06 p.m.
The medical examiner’s report states he died on impact from blunt-force injuries to his head, torso, and extremities.
According to court records, Black Bear Tavern owner Rick Nadig told Soares that Kenny took a leave of absence following Dostie’s death and described him as being “extremely upset and emotional about the situation.”
Records indicate that Kenny is now unemployed and the court finds that he has no ability to pay legal counsel fees and expenses based on the financial information he provided.
