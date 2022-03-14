Colebrook:Fatal Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Arrest

“She is being charged with conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and the conspiracy part was setting up the deal,” he said. “The way it was explained to me is the fact that Amanda died as a result of this could be used in sentencing, even though she isn’t being charged with it. At this point, things are fluid and we’re working with the DEA … This is a pretty big case and we’ve been working on it since Amanda died. These types of things are very difficult to put together, but we’ve got a really good handle on what happened.”
Although the DEA is involved, the case will remain a New Hampshire case and will be prosecuted at the county level at Coos Superior Court, said Rella.
DEA’s involvement, he said, comes out of a close working relationship with DEA and local police agencies, he said.
“We’ve been working closely with the DEA for the past eight or nine years in reference to the drug issues and drug problems,” said Rella.
A large drug sweep several years ago that resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen local residents was with DEA involvement, he said.
“After that sweep, things calmed down, but they are ramping up again,” said Rella.
As her case pends, Holden was released on personal recognize bail.
