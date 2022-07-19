COLEBROOK — The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative (CHC) has been awarded more than $2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The money will go towards water, sewer, storm water and utility upgrades at CHC, a resident-owned manufactured housing community.
Dawn Cameron, volunteer President of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative, said the funds will support much needed improvements.
“Our water pipes were so old and leaking so badly that we are losing more than 90% of the water coming into our system. This loan and grant package will save us,” said Dawn Cameron, volunteer President of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative.
The funds — broken down into a $1.4 million Water and Waste Disposal Grant, $475,000 Water and Waste Disposal Loan, and $187,000 Community Facilities Loan — help to address a regional housing shortage.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said that affordable housing remains a top concern statewide, and manufactured housing is a key way to address housing needs.
“From updating aging infrastructure to lowering utility costs and beautifying the neighborhood, this funding will make a real difference for residents in this Colebrook neighborhood,” said Shaheen.
