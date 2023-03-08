Colebrook, Littleton Nab Millions For Clean Water Projects

Colebrook and Littleton are two of eight New Hampshire communities receiving grant funding from $12.1 million pot of money for clean drinking water infrastructure, planning, and other projects.
The funding, which comes from federal stimulus dollars in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for New Hampshire communities, was announced this week by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
For clean water infrastructure, Colebrook was awarded a $200,000 ARPA grant that, along with local funds, will go toward a total $1 million project cost.
Also for clean water infrastructure, Littleton was awarded a $579,000 ARPA grant that, with a CWSRF loan, will go toward a total project cost of $1.93 million for the town’s wastewater treatment plant, which has incurred years of deferred maintenance.
Littleton was also awarded a $100,000 ARPA grant to cover the entire clean water planning cost.
In 2021, the Littleton Select Board used money in the sewer reserve fund from sewer revenues to pay for $1.3 million in emergency repairs to replace the two screw pumps, one which had failed and the other of which was operating at half capacity and replace the bar rack that had failed.
In 2022, Littleton town meeting voters authorized $1.93 million to cover non-emergency repairs, with the money also coming from the sewer reserve fund and any grants the town might receive.
The newly awarded ARPA grant will cover nearly a third of the $1.93 million cost.
“We had hired an engineering firm, Hoyle and Tanner, a couple of months ago,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Wednesday. “They are the ones that submitted the application for the $600,000. That will allow us to reduce the $1.9 million that we asked for from the voters. And once you get into pricing and whatever that’s been done, maybe it gives us a little flexibility. Then, the $100,000 would cover the engineering for what you would call a master plan for the plant.”
Once developed, the plan will help the town be proactive so the treatment plant incurs no more deferred maintenance and will put the town in a position where it can tackle items that need attention before they become an emergency, he said.
While some minor items remain in the emergency repair project, mostly parts being delayed because of supply chain issues, they have nothing to do with the day-to-day running of the plant, said Gleason.
The $1.9 million will pay for some of the next plant components that either need to be repaired or replaced, such new clarifiers and possibly the building that houses them.
“This plan will lay out what should be hopefully be a long-term capital plan that’s followed, so the plant doesn’t get back in the same situation it was in the last couple of years,” said Gleason.
ARPA, which defines eligible uses of local and state funding, is a total $1.9 trillion federal economic stimulus to speed up the national recovery from the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the eligible uses are water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.
The CCWSRF offers low-cost financial assistance for planning, design, and construction projects to communities, nonprofit groups, and other government entities for both wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects and other water pollution control activities.
To date, NHDES has provided more than $167 million in ARPA grant funding for more than 324 projects, some of which are now in the process of completing proposals to the Governor and Executive Council for approval.
