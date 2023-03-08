Colebrook, Littleton Nab Millions For Clean Water Projects
With $1.3 million in emergency repairs near completion and $1.93 million authorized for non-emergency repairs, work is ongoing at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant in an effort to get the plant back, which incurred years of deferred maintenance, back into compliance with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Colebrook and Littleton are two of eight New Hampshire communities receiving grant funding from $12.1 million pot of money for clean drinking water infrastructure, planning, and other projects.

The funding, which comes from federal stimulus dollars in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for New Hampshire communities, was announced this week by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

