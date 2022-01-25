Colebrook Man Dies In North Country Collision

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal head-on collision in Columbia, N.H., the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 24. (Contributed Photo by NH State Police)

A Colebrook man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Columbia Monday, Jan. 24.

According to NH State Police, Dennis Hyde, 68, of Colebrook, was driving north in a Toyota Tundra just after 3:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and stuck an oncoming vehicle in an apparent head-on collision.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was driven by Danielle Remillard, 20, of Salisbury, N.H.

Hyde was given medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Remillard was initially transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious injuries and later flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.

The New Hampshire State Police-Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the Colebrook Fire Department, Colebrook Police Department, and 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The investigation is on-going, but neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in this collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-271-1170 or tyler.j.brennan@dos.nh.gov.

