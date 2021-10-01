Colebrook Man Goes To Federal Prison For Fentanyl Trafficking

A Colebrook man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison this week for trafficking the deadly opioid fentanyl.
The arrest stems from a May 19 encounter with police in Manchester, where a police officer saw Nugent standing beside the open door of a parked car blocking a driveway.
Nugent told the officer it was not his car, but that of a friend in Colebrook.
The officer then saw several baggies lying on the front passenger seat as Nugent produced the vehicle’s registration, said prosecutors.
Nugent was arrested for having a tab of the partial opioid Suboxone in his wallet, after consenting to a search of the wallet.
He was arrested for not having a prescription for Suboxone, and police soon executed a search warrant for the car, turning up a box containing more than 34 grams of fentanyl, a scale, and bank cards, including one card the name of Nugent.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Manchester police, New Hampshire State Police, and the Colebrook Police Department.
In a statement on Tuesday, John Farley, acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Hampshire, said “Fentanyl continues to cause far too many deaths in New Hampshire. To protect our community from the threat posed by this deadly substance, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who are distributing fentanyl and other opioids in the Granite State.”
Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge of the New England Field Division, said, “Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy lives. Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, state and federal law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
In April, Nugent signed a plea deal with federal prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, a charge that a federal grand jury indicted him on in October 2019.
In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped two counts of distribution of fentanyl in the indictment.
After serving 40 months in prison, Nugent will be placed on three years of supervised release with mandatory conditions as well as special conditions that include submitting to any searches of his person or property or digital devices by a federal parole officer if there is probable cause that any parole condition has been violated.
He is also required to participate in a mental health assessment and drug testing and is prohibited from possessing any controlled substances without a prescription.
According to Coos Superior Court records, Nugent pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in 2016, when a proposed home confinement as part of his sentence was withdrawn because of his criminal record.
That sentence called for a minimum of 1 1/2 years to serve at state prison.
Coos Superior Court records also show grand jury indictments in 2016 for felony counts of burglary and theft.
