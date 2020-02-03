Colebrook Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Meth Near School

Michael Haynes

As local police deal with a rising number of methamphetamine cases, one man in the North Country is facing a stint in federal prison for selling the drug within a school zone.

Michael R. Haynes, 39, of Colebrook, pleaded guilty on Friday at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire to selling meth within 1,000 feet of Colebrook Elementary School on Feb. 15, 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments